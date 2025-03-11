WCC Tournament - Gonzaga vs. No. 19 Saint Mary’s Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

It is no surprise to see Gonzaga (24-8) and Saint Mary’s (28-4) in the final of the West Coast Conference Tournament.

Saint Mary’s ended Pepperdine’s Cinderella run with a 74-59 win over the Waves last night. Paulius Murauskas and Augustas Marciulionis each scored 15 points to lead the Gaels to the win.

Gonzaga took care of business against San Francisco knocking off the Dons, 85-76. Graham Ike poured in 27 in the win for the Bulldogs.

Saint Mary’s won both regular season meetings between the schools this season. The Gaels covered the spread in each game.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Bulldogs at Gaels

Date: Tuesday, March 11, 2025

Time: 9:00PM EST

Site: Orleans Arena

City: Las Vegas, NV

Network/Streaming: ESPN

Game odds for Bulldogs at Gaels

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Gonzaga Bulldogs (-175), Saint Mary’s Gaels (+145)

Spread: Bulldogs -3.5

Total: 137.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on Saint Mary’s on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play ATS on the Saint Mary’s Gaels +3.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 137.5.

Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary’s: Top betting trends and recent stats

The Game Total UNDER has cashed in 6 straight games between Saint Mary’s and Gonzaga

Saint Mary’s has won 3 in a row and covered the spread in 3 straight against Gonzaga

Gonzaga is 8-2 in its last 10 games

Saint Mary’s has won 7 in a row and 9 of their last 10

