WCC Tournament - Gonzaga vs. No. 19 Saint Mary’s Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

  
Published March 11, 2025 11:39 AM

It is no surprise to see Gonzaga (24-8) and Saint Mary’s (28-4) in the final of the West Coast Conference Tournament.

Saint Mary’s ended Pepperdine’s Cinderella run with a 74-59 win over the Waves last night. Paulius Murauskas and Augustas Marciulionis each scored 15 points to lead the Gaels to the win.

Gonzaga took care of business against San Francisco knocking off the Dons, 85-76. Graham Ike poured in 27 in the win for the Bulldogs.

Saint Mary’s won both regular season meetings between the schools this season. The Gaels covered the spread in each game.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Bulldogs at Gaels

  • Date: Tuesday, March 11, 2025
  • Time: 9:00PM EST
  • Site: Orleans Arena
  • City: Las Vegas, NV
  • Network/Streaming: ESPN

Game odds for Bulldogs at Gaels

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of BetMGM:

  • Odds: Gonzaga Bulldogs (-175), Saint Mary’s Gaels (+145)
  • Spread: Bulldogs -3.5
  • Total: 137.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Bulldogs & Gaels game:

  • Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on Saint Mary’s on the Moneyline.
  • Spread: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play ATS on the Saint Mary’s Gaels +3.5.
  • Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 137.5.

Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary’s: Top betting trends and recent stats

  • The Game Total UNDER has cashed in 6 straight games between Saint Mary’s and Gonzaga
  • Saint Mary’s has won 3 in a row and covered the spread in 3 straight against Gonzaga
  • Gonzaga is 8-2 in its last 10 games
  • Saint Mary’s has won 7 in a row and 9 of their last 10

