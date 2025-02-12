Xavier at Providence Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends for February 12

It’s Wednesday, February 12, and the Xavier (14-10, 6-7) and the Providence Friars (11-13, 5-8) are all set to square off from the AMP in Providence.

Xavier is looking to bounce back after a tough loss at Villanova Sunday afternoon. The Musketeers lost 80-68. The Friars have lost three straight. Saturday, they lost at Butler 82-81. Providence got zero points off the bench in the game. The starters accounted for all but 32 minutes of playing time.

The Musketeers are currently 2-7 on the road with a point differential of 5.92, while the Friars have a 9-3 record at home this season.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Musketeers vs. Friars live today

Date: Wednesday, February 12, 2025

Time: 8:00PM EST

Site: Dunkin’ Donuts Center

City: Providence, RI

Network/Streaming: Peacock

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Musketeers vs. Friars

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Odds: Musketeers (-155), Friars (+125)

Spread: Musketeers -2.5

Over/Under: 147.5 points

That gives the Musketeers an implied team point total of 74.01, and the Friars 72.69.

Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Musketeers vs. Friars game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the visitors in this one: Xavier ML (-130)

“Providence is 0-10 in Q1 and Q1A games this season and has beaten only two teams with a winning record since December started. Xavier’s last three wins came against UConn, Marquette, and Georgetown, so they have proven they can beat good teams. Xavier has lost three straight road games and in a bounce back spot after blowing the game at Villanova on Saturday, but this is the best price we will get on the Muskateers away from home for the remainder of the season.”

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Musketeers & Friars game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Providence at +2.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 146.5.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Musketeers vs. Friars on Wednesday

Each of Providence’s last 6 home games with Butler have gone over the Total

Xavier has covered the spread in its last 3 games against teams with worse records

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)