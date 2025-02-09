Xavier at Villanova Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Xavier (14-9, 6-6) visits Villanova (13-10, 6-6) in a Big East battle between two teams battling for positioning in the conference standings. The winner gains a leg up in the race for a first-round bye in the end of season conference tournament.

Xavier knocked off Georgetown 74-69 Tuesday night. Villanova snapped a 3-game losing streak with a win over DePaul in Chicago 59-49 this past Wednesday.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We've got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Musketeers at Wildcats

Date: Saturday, February 9, 2025

Time: 12:00PM EST

Site: Wells Fargo Center

City: Philadelphia, PA

Network/Streaming: FS1

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest scores and player news.

Game odds for Musketeers at Wildcats

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Odds: Xavier Musketeers (+125), Villanova Wildcats (-155)

Spread: Wildcats -2.5

Total: 141.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Xavier at Villanova

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Musketeers vs Wildcats Best Bets

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Musketeers & Wildcats game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Villanova at .

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of .

Musketeers vs Wildcats: Top betting trends and recent stats

Villanova has won 14 of its last 20 home games

Each of the last 4 matchups between Xavier and Villanova has stayed under the Total

Xavier has covered the spread in its last 3 games against teams with worse records

If you're looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NCAA Basketball Top Trends Tool on NBCSports.com!