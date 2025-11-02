2025 Heisman Trophy Odds: Betting, Futures, Top Candidates in Week 11, including Sayin, Mendoza, Pavia

Entering Week 11, we can minimize the Heisman candidates to six guys in my opinion, but there are still 8-10 guys in the mix according to odds. Julian Sayin saw the biggest jump this week and is the new favorite, but not No. 1 on my list. The bye week affected Ty Simpson and Marcel Reed, while losses hampered Diego Pavia and Haynes King.

Vaughn Dalzell’s Heisman Trophy Week 11 Poll

1. Fernando Mendoza, Indiana Hoosiers (+230) Next Game: Saturday TBD at Penn State

Last Game: 225 total yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT at Maryland (55-10 win)

Season Stats: 2,214 passing yards, 220 rushing yards, 29 total TDs, 4 INTs

Fernando Mendoza started off the Maryland game with an interception on the first drive that gifted Maryland a field goal. Then, Indiana punted on a three-and-out, but after that, the Hoosiers were dominant.

Mendoza ended with 225 total yards and two touchdowns, plus he watched his younger brother, Alberto, score two touchdowns in the 55-10 win. It wasn’t the cleanest effort from Mendoza with the interception, but he’s still golden to be a top three candidate for Heisman and my No. 1 with Penn State, Wisconsin, and Purdue remaining on the schedule.

2. Julian Sayin, Ohio State Buckeyes (+175) Next Game: Saturday 1 PM ET at Purdue

Last Game: 316 passing yards on 20/23, 4 Passing TDs vs Penn State (38-14 win)

Season Stats: 2,188 passing yards, 80.7 comp %, 23 TDs, 3 INTs

The bye week didn’t slow Julian Sayin down. He followed up arguably his best performance of the season against Illinois with another showcase. Versus Penn State, Sayin tossed four touchdowns on 20-of-23 passing and 316 yards. It was Sayin’s fifth 300-yard game, third time throwing four touchdowns, and in back-to-back weeks.

Against Wisconsin and Penn State, Sayin threw for 709 yards, eight touchdowns, and an 84.8 completion percentage on 56-of-66! No one is hotter right now and he heads to Purdue next for a chance a three-straight four touchdown games.

3. Ty Simpson, Alabama Crimson Tide (+450) Next Game: Saturday 7:30 PM ET vs LSU

Last Game: Bye Week

Season Stats: 2,184 passing yards, 67.8 completion %, 20 total TDs, 1 INTs

I can’t move up Ty Simpson, but after Julian Sayin‘s performance, I guess I have to move Simpson down a slot. What Alabama’s second half of the season looks like will shape Simpson’s campaign, but the first half was superb. Alabama has won seven straight games with four of the last five coming against ranked opponents. Simpson has 22 total touchdowns to one interception on the season, plus 10 scores and one pick against ranked opponents to go along with a 68.9 completion percentage.

The second half opens with three consecutive home games against LSU, Oklahoma, then Eastern Illinois. Alabama wraps up the season with a road trip to rival Auburn. All three of those SEC teams currently rank 8th or worse in the standings and aren’t ranked, so the Tide have one of the better strength of schedules to finish conference season.

4. Marcel Reed, Texas A&M Aggies (+850) Next Game: Saturday 3:30 PM ET at #19 Missouri

Last Game: Bye Week

Season Stats: 2,321 total yards, 61.4 comp %, 23 total TDs, 6 INTs

Marcel Reed and Texas A&M are one of few undefeated teams remaining in college football and the bye week couldn’t have come at a better time. A&M is in the midst of a three-game road stretch and are 2-0 with back-to-back 45 and 49-point outings.

Texas A&M is back on the road at Missouri before hosting South Carolina and Samford, then ending the regular season at Texas. If the Aggies go undefeated, Reed will have a case, but a loss in any of the final four weeks likely is the nail in the coffin for his Heisman campaign.

5. Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame Fighting Irish (+4000) Next Game: Saturday 7:30 PM ET vs Navy

Last Game: 21 touches, 166 total yards, 2 TDs at Boston College (25-10 win)

Season Stats: 894 rushing yards, 227 receiving yards, 14 total TDs

Jeremiyah Love‘s Heisman stock was going to take a hit against Boston College, then he ripped off a 94-yard touchdown run to remind everyone why he is the only running back to consider for Heisman.

Love finished with 17 carries, 136 rushing yards, two touchdowns and four receptions for 30 yards. He now has 431 total yards and three touchdowns in the past two games, plus averages 127.8 rushing yards, 24.6 rushing yards, and 2.0 touchdowns per game during the Fighting Irish’s six-game winning streak.

Is Sayin the Heisman favorite after Week 10? Nicole Auerbach and Joshua Perry discuss Julian Sayin’s near-perfect performance against Penn State and why the sophomore might be the leader in the Heisman Trophy race after Week 10.

Honorable Mentions

Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State Buckeyes (+2500) Next Game: Saturday 1 PM ET at Purdue

Last Game: Bye Week

Season Stats: 55 receptions, 725 yards, 13.2 ypc, 10 total TDs

Jeremiah Smith caught an incredible tipped touchdown pass from Julian Sayin to cap off a Buckeyes blowout over the Nittany Lions. Smith and Jeremiyah Love are duking it out for the rights to a Heisman in a year filled with quarterbacks that have a case.

Smith’s case is pretty strong, but maybe not as strong as the quarterback throwing him the ball. Smith has caught 55 passes for 725 yards and nine touchdowns (10 total). He has scored in six out of eight games and scored twice in four. Even if Smith is able to have a three-touchdown performance in a game, Sayin will receive a lot of the credit, so I am losing faith in Smith’s path despite his dominant showings.

Gunner Stockton, Georgia Bulldogs (+2200) Next Game: Saturday 12 PM ET vs Mississippi State

Last Game: 223 passing yards on 20/29, 2 TDs, 1 INT vs Florida (24-20 win)

Season Stats: 1,776 passing yards, 290 rushing yards, 19 total TDs, 2 INTs

Gunner Stockton turned in an iffy stat line against Florida with two touchdowns, one interception on 20-for-29 passing and a season-worst 11 rushing yards on 13 carries. The 24-20 win marked the fourth time the Bulldogs’ offense has scored fewer than 30 points this year and third in the past five games.

Georgia plays four straight weekends to close the season out starting with a trip to Mississippi State before two consecutive at home versus Texas and Charlotte. The Bulldogs also end the season with a neutral field game versus Georgia Tech, but those matchups may not be high profile enough to jump Sayin, Simpson, Reed, and the others for the award since Texas and Georgia Tech have three combined losses.

Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss Rebels (+2500) Next Game: Saturday 1 PM ET vs The Citadel

Last Game: 158 passing yards, 59 rushing yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT vs South Carolina (30-14 win)

Season Stats: 2,023 passing yards, 435 rushing yards, 16 total TDs, 2 INTs

Ole Miss didn’t have many problems against South Carolina and shouldn’t versus The Citadel (FCS), but Trinidad Chambliss’ Heisman case might have some holes in it. There’s no denying his impact, but the stats haven’t reflected a Heisman winners’.

Chambliss turned in a modest stat line of 159 passing yards, 59 rushing yards, two touchdowns, and an interception versus South Carolina. That performance marked the third-straight game he completed less than 60% of his passes and also the third-consecutive outing he’s posted one passing touchdown. The same can be said for four of the last five games.

CJ Carr, Notre Dame Fighting Irish (+6000) Next Game: Saturday 7:30 PM ET vs Navy

Last Game: 299 passing yards on 18/25. 2 TDs vs Boston College (25-10 win)

Season Stats: 2,057 passing yards, 66.5 comp %, 18 total TDs, 4 INTs

CJ Carr came out of the bye week playing mistake-free football for Notre Dame. The Irish picked up their sixth-consecutive win and Carr went 18-of-25 for 299 yards and two touchdowns. It was Carr’s third game of 300-plus total yards (had 12 rushing yards vs BC).

Despite being excellent as a true freshman, Carr’s case is not nearly as strong as Mendoza, Sayin, Simpson, or Reed’s, nor are the opponents they have beat, so it’s hard to see Carr having a path, especially with his running back in the race.

Highlights: Sayin and Ohio State stomp Penn State Julian Sayin threw four touchdown passes as Ohio State remained undefeated in a 38-14 win against a struggling Penn State squad.

Stock Up

Stock Down

Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt Commodores (+3000) Next Game: Saturday 4 PM ET vs Auburn

Last Game: 365 passing yards, 43 rushing yards, 4 total TDs at Texas (34-31 loss)

Season Stats: 2,063 passing yards, 501 rushing yards, 24 total TDs, 5 INTs

After Vanderbilt took the loss at Texas, Diego Pavia’s Heisman campaign is over. The odds reflect that at +3000, but with Auburn, Kentucky, and Tennessee remaining — Vanderbilt could win all three games and he scores 10 total touchdowns with zero turnovers and I am confident he still won’t win.

Haynes King, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (+6000) Next Game: Bye Week

Last Game: 511 total yards, 4 total TDs, 1 INT at NC State (48-36 loss)

Season Stats: 1,888 passing yards, 754 rushing yards, 23 total TDs, 2 INTs

Georgia Tech is undefeated no more, so Haynes King‘s Heisman case is over. King went from +8000 to +2500 to +6000 over the last three games, so it’s been a roller coaster, but the ride is over despite a monster 511 total yards and four touchdowns in the loss at NC State.

My Heisman Picks

I picked Carson Beck and Dante Moore to pick the Heisman in the first four weeks of the season and both are over with. Last week, I added Fernando Mendoza (+260) and the Indiana Hoosiers to win the championship (+600).

As stated last week, Indiana has a smooth final month to the year. Indiana beat Maryland 55-10 and has its second back-to-back road games going to Penn State this weekend. Following Penn State, Indiana hosts Wisconsin, and ends at Purdue. Those three remaining teams are a combined 7-18.

