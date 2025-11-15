College Football Week 12 Picks, Odds, Predictions: Indiana vs Wisconsin, Ohio State vs UCLA, More!

After another see-saw of a week going 7-6 with small profit, let’s target the five best bets on the schedule over three Big Ten games! Best of luck and I hope you win some money today!

Wisconsin at Indiana (-29.5): O/U 43.5

Wisconsin is coming off an epic 13-10 win over Washington that gave the Badgers their first Big Ten win of the year and first win since September 6. Over the last seven games, Wisconsin scored 14 or fewer points in every game and 20 combined points in the past four.

I am not sure how Wisconsin gets on the board versus Indiana, unless they are gifted a turnover or creates a big special teams play. Indiana allowed 7 points to Penn State in the first half, 3 to Maryland, and 0 to UCLA over the past three games. This is the best matchup for Indiana and Wisconsin coming off that loss is in a great letdown spot on the road.

Indiana ranks top four in havoc rate both ways, while Wisconsin is 109th and 111th. Which is bad news since Wisconsin is starting a true freshman at quarterback today. The Hoosiers should dominate and I lean them to cover the -29.5 spread. I went Wisconsin first half team total under 2.5 at +120 odds. If the Badgers score, I will live bet their Under as I don’t expect Wisconsin to score more than 10 points over the full game.

Pick: Wisconsin 1H Team Total Under 2.5 (1 unit), Indiana -29.5 (1 unit)

Purdue at Washington (-14.5): O/U 50.5

Washington’s loss to Wisconsin was one of the surprising outcomes of last week and the Huskies need a bounce back for confidence. Luckily, they welcome Purdue to town who is making their first west coast trip of the season.

Purdue has played at Notre Dame, Minnesota, Northwestern, and Michigan this year. All four of those road games have come during this six-week stretch with no bye week for Purdue. The Boilermakers are coming off losses to Michigan and Ohio State, where they covered both games and are likely beaten, bruised, and battered.

Washington held both Ohio State and Michigan to seven points in the first half at home this year and can do the same to Purdue. I am rolling with Purdue to go Under 7.5 first half points at -130 odds and Washington -14.5.

Pick: Purdue 1H Team Total Under 7.5 (1 unit), Washington -14.5 (1 unit)

UCLA at Ohio State (-34.5): O/U 47.5

UCLA goes to Ohio State, which makes the fourth East Coast game for the Bruins. UCLA has alternated home and road games for seven consecutive contests going from East to West coast or vice versa, so the Bruins are likely fatigued. UCLA doesn’t have great havoc ratings, pressure rates, turnover margin, or anything that would imply there will be fight in this game, especially after the subpar early effort versus Nebraska last week (28-21 loss).

UCLA managed three first-half points each in its road losses to Northwestern and Indiana this season. I don’t think they reach three in Columbus. I played the Bruins first half team total under 2.5 at +128 odds.

Pick: UCLA 1H Team Total Under 2.5 (1 unit)

Season Record: 53-65-1 -12.74 units | -9.79 ROI%

Last Week Record: 7-6 +0.33 units

