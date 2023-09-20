 Skip navigation
College Football Week 4 Best Bets: Oregon State vs Washington State
College Football Week 4 Best Bets: Oregon State vs Washington State
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Bowling Green v Michigan
College Football Week 4 Best Bets: Michigan vs Rutgers
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
New York Giants v Arizona Cardinals
Thursday Night Football Best Bets: New York Giants vs San Francisco 49ers
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_edge_burrow_v2_230919.jpg
Burrow's injury shifts Bengals' fantasy outlooks
nbc_golf_sales_wagoneer_mcilroy_23091.jpg
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Rory McIlroy
big10filmbreakdown_230919.jpg
Washington's Penix Jr. has elite ball placement

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
College Football Week 4 Best Bets: Notre Dame vs Ohio State

  • By
  • Vaughn Dalzell,
  • By
  • Vaughn Dalzell
  
Published September 19, 2023 08:57 PM
Notre Dame v NC State

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 9: Sam Hartman #10 hands off to Audric Estime #7 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the game against the NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium on September 9, 2023 in Raleigh, North Carolina. Notre Dame won 45-24. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Vaughn Dalzell shares how he’s attacking the game of the week between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Ohio State (-3.5) at Notre Dame: O/U 54.5

The Game of the Week! The look-ahead line during the preseason was -8.5 in favor of Ohio State, but after four weeks, the line is now -3.5 or -3 for the Buckeyes.

Ohio State’s defense only has five sacks (T-91st) and three interceptions (T-44th) against Indiana, Youngstown State, and Western Kentucky. The Buckeyes defense will have its toughest challenge of the season come on the road with this Notre Dame offense.

Notre Dame QB and my Heisman pick, Sam Hartman, has 1,061 passing yards and 13 touchdowns with no interceptions through four games against Central Michigan, NC State, Tennessee State, and Navy.

Ohio State’s defense has allowed two touchdowns through three games, while Notre Dame’s permitted five touchdowns through four games, so these are two of the best defenses in the nation.

However, with the quarterback edge going to the home team, along with this look ahead being Ohio State -8.5, give me the Irish and Hartman to make a national statement.

I don’t have much faith in Kyle McCord at Notre Dame. I have more faith in Marcus Freeman’s defense making plays in the backfield and winning the turnover battle than I do in Ryan Day and Ohio State’s defense.

I played the Fighting Irish at +3.5 for -110 odds and sprinkled the ML at +145 for a quarter-unit.

After Notre Dame wins, their College Football Playoff price and Sam Hartman’s Heisman odds will drop, so if you think the Irish win, then get some before Saturday.

Pick: Notre Dame +3.5 (1u), Notre Dame ML (0.25u)
*Odds provided by BetMGM

Join in the college football conversation Saturdays at 11AM ET. From sides to totals to props, get ready for the weekend of college football with the NBC Sports College Football Betting Q&A.