College Football Week 4 Best Bets: Notre Dame vs Ohio State

Vaughn Dalzell shares how he’s attacking the game of the week between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Ohio State (-3.5) at Notre Dame: O/U 54.5

The Game of the Week! The look-ahead line during the preseason was -8.5 in favor of Ohio State, but after four weeks, the line is now -3.5 or -3 for the Buckeyes.

Ohio State’s defense only has five sacks (T-91st) and three interceptions (T-44th) against Indiana, Youngstown State, and Western Kentucky. The Buckeyes defense will have its toughest challenge of the season come on the road with this Notre Dame offense.

Notre Dame QB and my Heisman pick, Sam Hartman, has 1,061 passing yards and 13 touchdowns with no interceptions through four games against Central Michigan, NC State, Tennessee State, and Navy.

Ohio State’s defense has allowed two touchdowns through three games, while Notre Dame’s permitted five touchdowns through four games, so these are two of the best defenses in the nation.

However, with the quarterback edge going to the home team, along with this look ahead being Ohio State -8.5, give me the Irish and Hartman to make a national statement.

I don’t have much faith in Kyle McCord at Notre Dame. I have more faith in Marcus Freeman’s defense making plays in the backfield and winning the turnover battle than I do in Ryan Day and Ohio State’s defense.

I played the Fighting Irish at +3.5 for -110 odds and sprinkled the ML at +145 for a quarter-unit.

After Notre Dame wins, their College Football Playoff price and Sam Hartman’s Heisman odds will drop, so if you think the Irish win, then get some before Saturday.

Pick: Notre Dame +3.5 (1u), Notre Dame ML (0.25u)

*Odds provided by BetMGM