College Football Week 6 Best Bets: Michigan vs Minnesota, Nebraska vs Illinois

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America Roval 400
Drivers to watch during Round of 12 elimination race at Roval
SMX Chicagoland 2023 Ken Roczen Leader Lights glow at finish line.jpg
Ken Roczen renews with HEP Progressive Ecstar Suzuki for 2024
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NFL: Denver Broncos at Chicago Bears
Week 4 Snap Report: Khalil Herbert Leads Chicago

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_romineint_231003.jpg
Spikemark’s issues as NCAA golf’s scoring provider
nbc_golf_gc_trippstakeskornferrychampionship_231003.jpg
‘A lot on the line’ in upcoming FedExCup Fall
nbc_golf_collegiateblessingsrd2ehl_231003.jpg
Highlights: Blessings Collegiate Invitational, R2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America Roval 400
Drivers to watch during Round of 12 elimination race at Roval
SMX Chicagoland 2023 Ken Roczen Leader Lights glow at finish line.jpg
Ken Roczen renews with HEP Progressive Ecstar Suzuki for 2024
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NFL: Denver Broncos at Chicago Bears
Week 4 Snap Report: Khalil Herbert Leads Chicago

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_romineint_231003.jpg
Spikemark’s issues as NCAA golf’s scoring provider
nbc_golf_gc_trippstakeskornferrychampionship_231003.jpg
‘A lot on the line’ in upcoming FedExCup Fall
nbc_golf_collegiateblessingsrd2ehl_231003.jpg
Highlights: Blessings Collegiate Invitational, R2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

College Football Week 6 Best Bets: Michigan vs Minnesota, Nebraska vs Illinois

  • By
  • Vaughn Dalzell,
  • By
  • Vaughn Dalzell
  
Published October 4, 2023 06:32 AM
Minnesota must get creative to top Michigan
October 3, 2023 11:50 AM
Noah Eagle and Todd Blackledge discuss how Minnesota can compete against a Michigan team that has "no weaknesses," specifically by forcing turnovers and embracing their home-crowd atmosphere.

Vaughn Dalzell breaks down how he’s playing two Big Ten matchups between Michigan at Minnesota and Nebraska at Illinois.

Michigan (-19.5) at Minnesota: O/U 46.5

Michigan’s defense has allowed three total touchdowns (1st) through five games and three made field goals for 5.7 points per game, an NCAA-best.

The Wolverines defense held every opponent to seven or fewer points in all five games and Nebraska to seven points in Michigan’s first road game.

Minnesota scored 34 and 35 points in the past two games versus Northwestern and Louisiana Lafayette, but will not sniff anything near that here.

The Gophers scored 13 points versus Rutgers and North Carolina, a total they should be closer to, but not reach against Michigan. The Wolverines own the 20th-ranked third-down defense (31.7%) and No. 1 red-zone defense (37.5%). Minnesota will struggle.

I played the Minnesota Team Total Under 13.5 at -106 odds and would shop around and every book offers different odds or lines. I’d risk 1.5 units out to -130 odds.

Pick: Minnesota Team Total Under 13.5 (1.5u)
*Odds provided by BetMGM

Nebraska at Illinois (-3.5): O/U 43.0

Nebraska scored 22 or more points in four-straight meetings against Illinois until last season (Illinois won 26-9), which was Bret Bielma’s best defensive squad in years, plus the final season of Scott Foster at Nebraska.

This year’s Illini defense is suspect and should provide the Cornhuskers with an opportunity at multiple touchdowns and red zone drives.

Illinois ranks 102nd in scoring defense at 30.6 points per game, 109th in rushing defense (179.6 rushing ypg), and 99th in red-zone defense with 88.5% of opponents’ red-zone chances resulting in points.

The Cornhuskers scored 10 and 14 points in the two road losses at Minnesota and Colorado, but this is a much better challenge and environment.

In addition, Nebraska QB Heinrich Haarberg has been under center for three consecutive games (35, 28, 7 points scored) and should find a groove here following the Michigan game.

I grabbed the Cornhuskers Team Total of Over 19.5 at -125 odds. I like the chances this offense looks competent against Illinois.

Pick: Nebraska Team Total Over 19.5 (1u)
*Odds provided by BetMGM

Season Record: 27-18 (60%) +7.77 units

Join in the college football conversation Saturdays at 11AM ET. From sides to totals to props, get ready for the weekend of college football with the NBC Sports College Football Betting Q&A.