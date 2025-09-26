No. 17 Alabama at No. 5 Georgia prediction: Odds, expert picks, team overviews, betting trends, and stats

Its an SEC classic Saturday between the hedges as the Alabama Crimson Tide (2-1) travel to Athens, GA to take on the Georgia Bulldogs (3-0). These games carry implications for the SEC title race, the college football playoff, and the recruiting wars.

After a coasting to a couple wins to open the season, Georgia opened conference play with a thriller in Knoxville in their last game a couple weeks ago, rallying late for a 44-41 win over the Tennessee Volunteers. Alabama was waxed in their opener by Florida State but has rebounded with a couple wins against decidedly lesser opponents.

Lets take a look at each team’s offense and defense, a couple key players for each side, and possibly a sweat or two as well.

Game Details and How to watch Alabama at Georgia

Date: Saturday, September 27th, 2025

Time: 7:30P Eastern

Site: Sanford Stadium

City: Athens, GA

TV/Streaming: ABC

Game Odds for Alabama at Georgia

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Alabama Crimson Tide (+124), Georgia Bulldogs (-148)

Spread: Georgia -3 (-108)

Total: 53.5 points

Alabama Crimson Tide

Head Coach: Kalen DeBoer

2025 Record: 2-1

Offense Ranking: 7th

Defense Ranking: 6th

Strength of Schedule: 6th

The 2025 Alabama Crimson Tide remain one of the nation’s premier programs, ranking 4th overall in SP+ with Top 10 units on both sides of the ball (7th Offense, 6th Defense), despite a Week 1 loss at Florida State. Offensively, they’re a pass-heavy unit (125th in standard-down run rate), ranking 5th in points per drive and 12th in EPA/play behind a hyper-efficient passing attack (71.7% comp rate, 12.6 ANY/A, 0 INTs), although a 123rd-ranked blown-block rate has been an issue. Defensively, the Tide are elite in run defense scheme metrics—ranking 2nd in standard-down run rate allowed and 21st in overall havoc—but have been vulnerable when using man coverage (121st in YPA vs. man) and surrender too many red-zone touchdowns (100% opponent TD rate). Alabama is still projected by SP+ to finish with 10 wins, with key matchups looming vs. Georgia, Tennessee, LSU, and Oklahoma.

The Alabama Crimson Tide Offense

Alabama’s 2025 offense is an explosive, pass-first attack that ranks 7th in SP+ and 5th nationally in points per drive (4.27), fueled by a lethal aerial game that leads the country with zero interceptions thrown and ranks 13th in both ANY/A (12.6) and EPA/dropback (0.46). Quarterback efficiency is a major strength, with a 71.7% completion rate (15th), a 74.7% adjusted rate (29th), and 61.8% of completions resulting in first downs (16th). Despite an elite passing attack, the Tide’s ground game has lagged behind—ranking just 87th in rushing success rate and 104th in yards per successful rush—while also battling major offensive line issues (123rd in blown block rate, 106th in run-block blown rate). They operate at a slow tempo (124th in adjusted pace) but are highly effective in finishing drives (6th in points per scoring opportunity, 80% red-zone TD rate), making them one of the most efficient yet deliberate offenses in the nation.

Alabama Player to Watch on Offense: WR Germie Bernard

The wideout has emerged as a reliable deep threat in Alabama’s passing game, leading the team with 275 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns on 22 targets. His 68.2% catch rate and 18.3 yards per reception underscore his efficiency and explosive ability downfield, supported by a strong 80.0% first down rate. Bernard is being deployed all over the formation (47% slot, 27% wide, 13% inline, 13% backfield) and is seeing a balanced route tree, with 33% of his targets coming on short routes and another 37% on deep looks. He’s also contributed as a rusher, scoring a touchdown and forcing missed tackles despite minimal yardage, showcasing his versatility and physicality in open space.

The Alabama Crimson Tide Defense

Alabama’s defense enters 2025 ranked 6th in SP+ with elite metrics against both explosiveness and third-down efficiency, allowing just 4.51 yards per play (31st) and ranking 4th nationally in percentage of plays allowed over 20 yards (3.0%). While they have struggled with red-zone touchdown prevention (100% rate allowed, 136th), the unit excels in early-down disruption, ranking 9th in standard down success rate and 21st in overall havoc rate. Their pass defense is down a notch from the vaunted units of years past, allowing a 35.9% success rate (46th) and holding opponents to a 6.5 ANY/A (40th), though they are generating interceptions at a 6.1% clip (2nd nationally). The run defense allows 4.0 yards per carry and a middling 18.0% stuff rate (83rd).

Alabama Player to Watch on Defense: S Bray Hubbard

Hubbard has emerged as one of Alabama’s most impactful defensive backs through the opening stretch of 2025, posting 16 total tackles (12 solo) with a solid 76.2% tackle success rate and contributing 2 pass breakups. He’s shown strong positional awareness with 2 havoc plays and 2 run stops, while allowing just 3 completions on 7 targets (42.9%) for 27 yards and a microscopic 0.60 yards per coverage snap. His Defensive QBR of 0.3 leads the Crimson Tide secondary, underscoring his lockdown efficiency on the back end. Hubbard has also chipped in as a blitzer, registering a pressure on one of his three pass-rush opportunities, showing versatility as a safety capable of contributing in all phases.

Georgia Bulldogs

Head Coach: Kirby Smart

2025 Record: 3-0

Offense Ranking: 11th

Defense Ranking: 12th

Strength of Schedule: 15th

The Georgia Bulldogs are off to a 3–0 start in 2025, powered by a Top 15 SP+ profile that features balance across all three phases, including the No. 1 ranked special teams unit. Offensively, Mike Bobo’s group ranks 11th in SP+ but has been more efficient than explosive—ranking 22nd in success rate but just 122nd in marginal explosiveness, relying heavily on standard-down efficiency and short-yardage execution. On defense, Glenn Schumann’s unit is strong in the trenches, ranking Top 10 in rushing success rate allowed and first in yards per carry after contact, though they’ve struggled to contain explosive plays through the air (120th in yards per successful dropback). Georgia’s profile suggests they’re an elite efficiency-driven team that controls pace (4th in plays per game) and limits self-inflicted damage, but they’ll need to generate more big plays and improve pass rush consistency (102nd in sack rate) to maximize their College Football Playoff potential.

The Georgia Bulldogs Offense

Georgia’s offense under Mike Bobo ranks 11th in SP+ and leans heavily on down-to-down efficiency, posting a 51.5% success rate (22nd nationally) while running the 4th-most plays per game (79.7). They are lethal on standard downs with a 61.3% success rate (6th), converting red zone chances at a 78.6% clip (21st), and are perfect on 4th down so far this season (5-for-5, 1st nationally). However, the Bulldogs lack big play ability—ranking 122nd in marginal explosiveness and 130th in yards per successful play—and have struggled with the OL blowing blocks (126th) and allowing pressures (115th). Quarterback play has been accurate (69.0% completion rate), but the offense relies heavily on short passes (39.0% at/below line of scrimmage) and slot targets (51.5%), which limits their vertical threat profile.

Georgia Player to Watch on Offense: QB Gunner Stockton

The Bulldogs’ signal-caller has impressed through three starts, completing 70.8% of his passes for 721 yards and a 4-to-0 TD-to-INT ratio. He’s been efficient and composed under pressure, averaging 11.4 yards per completion and posting a stellar 89.1 Total QBR. Stockton has also contributed significantly on the ground with 134 rushing yards, 3 rushing touchdowns, and a 54.2% success rate as a runner. He’s forced 0.25 missed tackles per carry and averaged 2.86 yards after contact, showing physicality and dual-threat capability.

The Georgia Bulldogs Defense

Georgia’s defense is currently ranked 12th in SP+ and thrives on early-down disruption, allowing just a 30.3% rushing success rate (10th) while ranking 3rd overall in passing downs success rate (12.2%). While the Bulldogs rank Top 20 in overall efficiency metrics like third-down defense (22nd in success rate) and red zone scoring (80th in PPG allowed), they’ve struggled to limit explosive plays, ranking 67th in marginal explosiveness and 79th in yards allowed per successful play. The pass rush is underwhelming (102nd in sack rate, 117th in sack-to-pressure rate), but Georgia compensates with elite linebacker play, boasting the 4th-highest LB havoc rate nationally. Their zone coverage unit has been vulnerable, allowing 8.9 yards per dropback (123rd), though their DBs are limiting yards after contact and tackling at an 89.8% success rate (23rd).

Georgia Player to Watch on Defense: Edge Chris Cole

Georgia edge rusher Chris Cole has emerged as one of the Bulldogs’ most disruptive defenders through three games. He has tallied 13 total tackles (8 solo), with a strong 92.9% tackle efficiency and 69.2% of his production coming against the run. Cole has racked up 4 havoc plays, including 3.0 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks, while also adding a pass breakup and a run stop. As a pass rusher, he’s generated 6 pressures on 22 rushes (27.3% pressure rate, with both of his sacks being of the “sacks created” variety, leading the team in first pressures (7).

Crimson Tide vs. Bulldogs team stats, betting trends

Georgia has won 50 of its last 52 at home

Alabama has failed to cover the Spread in 7 of its last 9 road games

The Over is 12-8 in Alabama’s last 10 on the road and Georgia’s last 10 at home combined

Rotoworld Bet Best Bets

Eric Froton (@CFFroton): Georgia -3

I simply cannot get the image of Alabama coming out as flat as a board against Florida State in Week 1 out of my head. Rumors about HC Kalen DeBoer running a much looser ship than his legendary predecessor swirled in the aftermath of the upset loss. Will Alabama come out flat again against the UGA juggernaut that knows how to win consequential SEC games? I’m laying the -3 points and taking Georgia to outlast a still unproven Alabama.

***

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Georgia Bulldogs at -3.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 52.5.

