Oregon vs Wisconsin Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, QB Matchup, Betting Trends and Stats

The Wisconsin Badgers welcome the Oregon Ducks to Camp Randall Stadium for a 7:30 kickoff on NBC and Peacock.

Oregon is 10-0 and ranked No. 1 in the latest AP Poll. The Ducks have rolled since beating the Ohio State Buckeyes (32-31) and had one of the most dominant second-half defenses in the country at 6.2 points per game allowed over the past five contests.

Wisconsin is 5-4 and lost two straight to Penn State (28-13) and Iowa (42-10) after winning three straight. The Badgers have a road game at Nebraska and a home finale versus Minnesota to stay above .500 and earn bowl eligibility. Wisconsin is 0-3 against the top 25 teams this season, so Oregon will be a popular pick this weekend.

NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from BetMGM, player news and updates, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.

Game Details and How to watch Oregon @ Wisconsin

Date: Saturday, November 16, 2024

Time: 7:30 PM EST

Site: Camp Randall Stadium

City: Madison, Wisconsin

TV/Streaming: Peacock / NBC

Game odds for Oregon @ Wisconsin

The latest odds as of Monday afternoon:

o Moneyline: Oregon -600, Wisconsin +425

o Spread: Oregon -14 (-110)

o Total: 52.5 points

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

The spread opened at Oregon -12 and the total was 53.5, so there has been slight movement on both. The Ducks are -14 and if they reach -14.5, Wisconsin could receive some buyback.

The second half of Oregon’s games have been lower scoring over the past four games with combined totals of 26, 17, 9, and 14 points (16.5 2H total PPG), so I think the total will move down another point or two.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) has the following best bets for Saturday’s matchup between Wisconsin and Oregon:

“I like the Under between Oregon and Wisconsin. The Badgers’ offense mustered up 13 and 10 points against Penn State and Iowa and shouldn’t have much success versus Oregon.

In the second half of the past five games, Oregon limited Ohio State to 10, held Purdue scoreless, Illinois to 6, Michigan to 7, and Maryland to 8 points for a 6.2 average.

The Ducks’ defense has been elite, especially when they have the lead, so I could only look at Oregon -14 and the Under 52.5 points. Wisconsin’s Team Total Under is a good bet at 13.5 or 14.5.”

Quarterback matchup for Ducks @ Badgers

Wisconsin: Braedyn Lock has eight touchdowns to eight interceptions on the season, along with 1,418 passing yards. The Badgers sophomore quarterback has thrown three touchdowns to one touchdown over the past two games with 354 total yards.

Braedyn Lock has eight touchdowns to eight interceptions on the season, along with 1,418 passing yards. The Badgers sophomore quarterback has thrown three touchdowns to one touchdown over the past two games with 354 total yards. Oregon: Dillon Gabriel has 28 total touchdowns on the season to six interceptions with 2,848 passing yards. Gabriel is a Heisman contender and has five total touchdowns to zero turnovers in the past two games.

Ducks @ Badgers player news & recent stats

Oregon is 3-1 ATS on the road this season.

The Under is 5-3 in Oregon’s games this year and 5-3 ATS.

Wisconsin is 3-6 ATS this season and 0-2 ATS in the last two.

Wisconsin is 5-3 to the Over this year and 2-2 at home.

Wisconsin’s QB Braedyn Locke has one touchdown and three interceptions in the last two games.

Oregon’s QB Dillon Gabriel has five total touchdowns in the last two games.

Oregon’s RB Jordan James has a touchdown in eight of 10 games, including last week.

Oregon’s WR Tez Johnson had his five-game TD streak snapped last week.

