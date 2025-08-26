Rays at Guardians Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 26

It’s Tuesday, August 26 and the Rays (63-67) are in Cleveland to take on the Guardians (64-65). Shane Baz is slated to take the mound for Tampa Bay against Parker Messick for Cleveland.

Tampa Bay opened the series with a dominant 9-0 win over Cleveland to hand the Guardians their sixth consecutive loss. The Guardians are 1-9 in the previous 10 contests, while the Rays are streaking with three straight wins. In the past three for Cleveland, they have failed to score a single run.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Rays at Guardians

Date: Tuesday, August 26, 2025

Time: 6:40PM EST

Site: Progressive Field

City: Cleveland, OH

Network/Streaming: FDSNSUN, CLEG

Odds for the Rays at the Guardians

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Moneyline: Rays (+101), Guardians (-121)

Spread: Guardians -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Rays at Guardians

Pitching matchup for August 26, 2025: Shane Baz vs. Parker Messick

Rays: Shane Baz, (8-10, 5.22 ERA)

Last outing: 18.00 ERA, 6 Earned Runs Allowed, 7 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts Guardians: Parker Messick, (0-0, 1.35 ERA)

Last outing: 1.35 ERA, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 7 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Rays at Guardians

Tampa Bay is 3-0 in the last 3 games

Cleveland is 0-5 in the last 5 games

Cleveland has scored 0 total runs in the last 3 games

The Guardians have lost 6 of their last 8 matchups against teams with worse records

9 of the Rays’ last 10 matchups with the Guardians have stayed under the Total

The Guardians have failed to cover the Run Line in 3 straight home games

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Rays and the Guardians

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Rays and the Guardians:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Tampa Bay Rays at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

