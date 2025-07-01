Yankees at Blue Jays Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for July 1

It’s Tuesday, July 1 and the Yankees (48-36) are in Toronto to take on the Blue Jays (46-38). Max Fried is slated to take the mound for New York against Kevin Gausman for Toronto.

Toronto took the opening game of the series, 5-4, behind a four-run sixth inning. The Blue Jays have won two straight and four of the previous five games.

After going on a season-long six-game losing streak, the Yankees have posted a 6-5 record with two two-game winning streaks.

Both Gausman and Fried combined for 1 earned run, 1 walk, 13 strikeouts, and 9 hits over 15.0 combined innings in their last starts, so we could see a pitchers duel between the two.

Let's dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Yankees at Blue Jays

Date: Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Time: 3:07PM EST

Site: Rogers Centre

City: Toronto, ON

Network/Streaming: YES, Sportsnet, MLBN

Odds for the Yankees at the Blue Jays

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Moneyline: Yankees (-166), Blue Jays (+139)

Spread: Yankees -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Yankees at Blue Jays

Pitching matchup for July 1, 2025: Max Fried vs. Kevin Gausman

Yankees: Max Fried, (10-2, 1.92 ERA)

Last outing: 7.0 Innings Pitched, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 1 Walk, and 7 Strikeouts Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman, (6-6, 4.21 ERA)

Last outing: 8.0 Innings Pitched, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 2 Hits Allowed, 1 Walk, and 6 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Yankees and the Blue Jays







Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday's game between the Yankees and the Blue Jays:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Yankees on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Toronto Blue Jays at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Yankees at Blue Jays

The Yankees have won 20 of their last 34 games following a defeat

The over has cashed in 17 of the Blue Jays’ last 20 home games with Kevin Gausman on the mound

The Blue Jays are up 1.31 units on the -1.5 run line with Kevin Gausman starting at Rogers Centre in 2025

Toronto is 9-7 on the ML when Kevin Gausman starts

starts New York is 13-4 on the ML when Max Fried starts

