Bulls vs Bucks Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Projected Starting Lineups, Betting Trends and Stats

The Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls meet on TNT as both teams are looking to start winning streaks.

The Milwaukee Bucks earned a much-needed win over the Rockets (101-100) with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard combining for 39 total points. Milwaukee is 5-9 on the year and has won three of the past four games with the lone loss coming to Charlotte by one point (115-114).

The Chicago Bulls are 6-9 and coming off a 122-112 win at Detroit. The Bulls are 3-7 in the last 10 games but 5-3 on the road this year. Chicago will be playing at Milwaukee for the second time this season. Chicago lost 133-122 earlier in the season at Milwaukee and lost three of four last year to the Bucks.

With that said, let’s dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch the opening tip, projected lineups, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Details & how to watch Bulls @ Bucks

● Date: Wednesday, November 20, 2024

● Time: 7:30 PM ET

● Site: Fiserv Forum Center

● City: Milwaukee, WI

● TV/Streaming: ESPN

Game odds for Bulls @ Bucks

The latest odds as of Wednesday afternoon:

● Moneyline: Milwaukee Bucks (-350), Chicago Bulls (+275)

● Spread: Milwaukee -8.5

● Total: 239.5

Probable starting lineups for Chicago and Milwaukee

· Milwaukee Bucks (5-9)

PG Damian Lillard

SG Andre Jackson Jr

SF Taurean Prince -- Khris Middleton is out

PF Giannis Antetokounmpo

C Brook Lopez

· Chicago Bulls (6-9)

PG Josh Giddey

SG Coby White

SF Zach LaVine

PF Julian Phillips or Matas Buzelis — Patrick Williams is out

C Nikola Vucevic

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Bulls @ Bucks

Chicago is 7-8 ATS this season and 5-4 ATS on the road.

Milwaukee is 4-9-1 ATS this season, ranking fourth-worst in the NBA.

The Bucks are 2-3-1 ATS as a home favorite this year.

Milwaukee is 9-5 to the Under this season, ranking third-best to the Under.

Chicago is 9-6 to the Over this season and 6-3 to the Over on the road.

Zach LaVine scored 21 or more points in four of the last seven games.

Coby White scored 20 or more points in four of the last five and five of the past seven.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a season-low 20 points in his last game.

Brook Lopez scored 27 points in his last game, the second-highest total for him this season.

Damian Lillard has scored 19 or fewer points in three straight games.

Notable Player Props for Bulls @ Bucks

Highest Point Props

Giannis Antetokounmpo O/U 32.5 Points

Damian Lillard O/U 25.5 Points

Zach LaVine O/U 22.5 Points

Coby White O/U 20.5 Points

Nikola Vucevic O/U 19.5 Points

Highest Rebound Props

Giannis Antetokounmpo O/U 12.5 Rebounds

Nikola Vucevic O/U 9.5 Rebounds

Bobby Portis O/U 6.5 Rebounds

Josh Giddey O/U 6.5 Rebounds

Highest Assist Props

Damian Lillard O/U 7.5 Assists

Giannis Antetokounmpo O/U 5.5 Assists

Josh Giddey O/U 5.5 Assists

Coby White O/U 4.5 Assists

Expert picks & predictions for Bulls @ Bucks

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the Bucks to go over their first half Team Total of 61.5:

“In the last five games, Chicago allows 63.2 first-half points per game, ranking 28th in the NBA. With the addition of Josh Giddey, Chicago’s tempo has also increased as they’ve been a top-10 team in pace and possessions all season long.

That is a breeding ground for Overs and Milwaukee is a team coming off a bad scoring outing of 101 points in a one-point win over Houston.

With Patrick Williams out for Chicago, there is no one to stop Giannis. I like the Bucks’ first-half team total of Over 61.5 at +100 odds. the Bucks had 64 in the first meeting this year.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for the Bulls and the Bucks:

· Moneyline : NBC Sports finds confidence in taking Milwaukee on the ML (-410)

· Spread : NBC Sports has strong confidence in Milwaukee 8.5 on the spread

· Total : NBC Sports has low confidence towards a play on the Total UNDER 239.5 points

