Bulls vs. Clippers prediction: Odds, game odds, Best bets, trends, and stats for January 20

It’s Monday, January 20, and the Chicago Bulls (18-24) and the Los Angeles Clippers (23-17) are all set to square off from Intuit Dome in Inglewood.

Chicago has lost four straight including a 125-123 loss at home Friday night to the Charlotte Hornets. The Clippers are led by Norm Powell who is averaging 23.7ppg and James Harden who is assisting on eight buckets per game.

The Bulls are currently 10-9 on the road with a point differential of -3, while the Clippers have an 8-2 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Bulls vs. Clippers live today

Date: Monday, January 20, 2025

Time: 10:30PM EST

Site: Intuit Dome

City: Inglewood, CA

Game odds for Bulls vs. Clippers

The latest odds as of Monday:



Odds: Bulls (+220), Clippers (-270)

Bulls (+220), Clippers (-270) Spread: Clippers -6.5

Clippers -6.5 Over/Under: 233.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Monday’s Bulls vs. Clippers game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Bulls & Clippers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Los Angeles Clippers at -6.5.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Los Angeles Clippers at -6.5. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 233.5.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Bulls vs. Clippers on Monday

The Clippers have won 5 straight home games

The Bulls’ last 3 road games have stayed UNDER the Total

The Clippers have covered in 4 of their last 5 games

The Clippers have won 6 of their last 8 games against the Bulls

