Bulls vs. Heat Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and Best bets for March 8

It’s Saturday, March 8, and the Chicago Bulls (25-38) and Miami Heat (29-32) are all set to square off from Kaseya Center in Miami.

The Bulls are currently 14-16 on the road with a point differential of -4, while the Heat have a 5-5 record in their last ten games at home. Chicago won the only meeting of the season 133-124 in Chicago on Feb. 4 versus Miami.

Chicago is 3-5 since the All-Star break and is coming off a 125-123 win over Orlando. It’s been 27 games since the Bulls have won back-to-back games. Miami is 4-5 since the break and coming off a 106-104 loss to the Timberwolves last night for two consecutive losses.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Bulls vs. Heat live today

Date: Saturday, March 8, 2025

Time: 8:00PM EST

Site: Kaseya Center

City: Miami, FL

Network/Streaming:

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Bulls vs. Heat

The latest odds as of Saturday:

Odds: Bulls (+154), Heat (-184)

Spread: Heat -4.5

Over/Under: 229 points

That gives the Bulls an implied team point total of 113.61, and the Heat 115.96.

Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Saturday’s Bulls vs. Heat game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Over between Miami and Chicago:

“Chicago has the rest advantage against Miami and has been a sneaky time as of late, but it’s hard to trust a team that hasn’t won back-to-back games in 27 contests. Miami is the more talented team and coming off a 106-104 last night will probably motivate this team to put up some points on Chicago. I lean the Over and think Miami is the right side, but as a Bulls fan, I couldn’t tell you what to expect from this team night in and night out.”

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Bulls & Heat game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Miami Heat on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Chicago Bulls at +4.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 229.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions pagefrom NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Bulls vs. Heat on Saturday

The Heat have won 12 of their last 20 games against teams with losing records

Each of the last 4 matchups between the Heat and the Bulls have gone over the Total

The Heat have covered the Spread in their last 4 games at home

The Bulls have lost 15 of their last 18 games against teams with better records

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

