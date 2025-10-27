 Skip navigation
Cavaliers at Pistons predictions: odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for October 27

  
Published October 27, 2025 10:40 AM

Tonight on Peacock, the Cleveland Cavaliers (2-1) are in Motown to play the Detroit Pistons (2-1).

This is the second half of a back-to-back for both of these teams. Each won last night and in fact has won two straight.

Cleveland won 118-113 last night at home against the Bucks. The Cavs failed to cover the 6.5 point spread and the Under 231.5 cashed. Donovan Mitchell led the way with 24 points and Evan Mobley added 23 points and 8 boards.

Detroit rolled to a 119-113 win last night over the Celtics in Detroit. They covered as 2.5-point favorites and the OVER (227) cashed. Cade Cunningham poured in 25 points and added 8 assists to lead the way to victory. Detroit won the battle on the glass last night, outrebounding the Celtics 55-38. The challenge will be a bit greater tonight against the likes of Mobley and Jarrett Allen.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the
latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

After 24 years, the NBA is back on NBC and Peacock, combining the nostalgia of an iconic era with the innovative future of basketball coverage. The NBA on NBC YouTube channel delivers fans must-see highlights, analysis, and exclusive and unique content.

Game Details and How to watch the Cavaliers vs. Pistons live

  • Date: Monday, October 27, 2025
  • Time: 7:00PM EST
  • Site: Little Caesars Arena
  • City: Detroit, MI
  • Network/Streaming: Peacock

Rotoworld has all the latest NBA Player News for all 30 teams.

Game odds for the Cavaliers at the Pistons

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of DraftKings:

  • Moneyline: Cleveland Cavaliers (-148), Detroit Pistons (+124)
  • Spread: Cavaliers -2.5
  • Total: 231.5 points

That gives the Cavaliers an implied team point total of 114.41, and the Pistons113.63.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NBA schedule!

Expected Starting Lineups

Cavaliers

PG Donovan Mitchell
SG Sam Merrill
SF De’Andre Hunter
PF Evan Mobley
C Jarrett Allen

Pistons

PG Cade Cunningham
SG Duncan Robinson
SF Ausar Thompson
PF Tobias Harris
C Jalen Duren

Injuries for Detroit and Cleveland

Cleveland

Darius Garland - OUT
Max Strus - OUT

Detroit

Caris LeVert - Questionable
Jaden Ivey - OUT

Important stats, trends and insights ahead of Cavaliers at Pistons on Monday

  • As a reminder, Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff previously coached the Cavaliers (fired on February 24, 2022)
  • Last March the Pistons broke a 12-game losing streak to the Cavaliers although the Cavs did win 3 of 4 against Detroit last season
  • Sam Merrill is second in the NBA with 15 3-pointers made this season
  • Isaiah Stewart is T2 in the NBA with 7 Blocks this season
  • Cleveland is 0-3 ATS this season

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Cavaliers & Pistons game:

  • Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.
  • Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Detroit Pistons at +2.5.
  • Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 231.5.

Mentions
Cleveland Cavaliers Primary Logo Cleveland Cavaliers Detroit Pistons Primary Logo Detroit Pistons NBA