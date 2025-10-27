Cavaliers at Pistons predictions: odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for October 27

Tonight on Peacock, the Cleveland Cavaliers (2-1) are in Motown to play the Detroit Pistons (2-1).

This is the second half of a back-to-back for both of these teams. Each won last night and in fact has won two straight.

Cleveland won 118-113 last night at home against the Bucks. The Cavs failed to cover the 6.5 point spread and the Under 231.5 cashed. Donovan Mitchell led the way with 24 points and Evan Mobley added 23 points and 8 boards.

Detroit rolled to a 119-113 win last night over the Celtics in Detroit. They covered as 2.5-point favorites and the OVER (227) cashed. Cade Cunningham poured in 25 points and added 8 assists to lead the way to victory. Detroit won the battle on the glass last night, outrebounding the Celtics 55-38. The challenge will be a bit greater tonight against the likes of Mobley and Jarrett Allen.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the

latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game Details and How to watch the Cavaliers vs. Pistons live

Date: Monday, October 27, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Little Caesars Arena

City: Detroit, MI

Network/Streaming: Peacock

Game odds for the Cavaliers at the Pistons

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Cleveland Cavaliers (-148), Detroit Pistons (+124)

Spread: Cavaliers -2.5

Total: 231.5 points

That gives the Cavaliers an implied team point total of 114.41, and the Pistons113.63.

Expected Starting Lineups

Cavaliers

PG Donovan Mitchell

SG Sam Merrill

SF De’Andre Hunter

PF Evan Mobley

C Jarrett Allen

Pistons

PG Cade Cunningham

SG Duncan Robinson

SF Ausar Thompson

PF Tobias Harris

C Jalen Duren

Injuries for Detroit and Cleveland

Cleveland

Darius Garland - OUT

Max Strus - OUT

Detroit

Caris LeVert - Questionable

Jaden Ivey - OUT

Important stats, trends and insights ahead of Cavaliers at Pistons on Monday

As a reminder, Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff previously coached the Cavaliers (fired on February 24, 2022)

previously coached the Cavaliers (fired on February 24, 2022) Last March the Pistons broke a 12-game losing streak to the Cavaliers although the Cavs did win 3 of 4 against Detroit last season

Sam Merrill is second in the NBA with 15 3-pointers made this season

is second in the NBA with 15 3-pointers made this season Isaiah Stewart is T2 in the NBA with 7 Blocks this season

is T2 in the NBA with 7 Blocks this season Cleveland is 0-3 ATS this season

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Detroit Pistons at +2.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 231.5.

