Cavaliers vs. Clippers Predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for March 18

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Los Angeles Clippers Preview

The Cleveland Cavaliers (56-11) and Los Angeles Clippers (38-30) are all set to square off from Intuit Dome in Inglewood.

The Cavaliers have the best record in the NBA, but are coming off of a loss to the Orlando Magic. Despite losing that game, the Cavs are still one of the best teams in the NBA.

The Clippers are on a small winning streak. They have won three straight, and six of their last 10.

The Cavaliers are currently 26-6 on the road with a point differential of 11, while the Clippers have a 8-2 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Cavaliers vs. Clippers live today



Date: Tuesday, March 18, 2025

Tuesday, March 18, 2025 Time: 10:30PM EST

10:30PM EST Site: Intuit Dome

Intuit Dome City: Inglewood, CA

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Cavaliers vs. Clippers

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Odds: Cavaliers (-152), Clippers (+128)

Spread: Cavaliers -3.5

Over/Under: 230 points

That gives the Cavaliers an implied team point total of 116.06, and the Clippers 114.23.



Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s Cavaliers vs. Clippers game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is betting on the Cavaliers -3.5…

Thomas: “The Cavs had their winning streak ended on Sunday. They will look to bounce back against the Clippers. The Clippers have been hot from Intuit Dome, but this is a bad matchup. The length of Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley should cause problems for the Clippers. 3.5 on the best team in the East feels like we are getting a discount.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Cavaliers & Clippers game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Los Angeles Clippers at +3.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Los Angeles Clippers at +3. Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 230.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Cavaliers vs. Clippers on Tuesday



The Clippers have won their last 4 home games against teams with winning records

The Clippers’ last 5 games versus the Cavaliers have gone over the Total

The Clippers are 23-10 ATS at home this season

The Clippers have won 6 straight home games



If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!



Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.



Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)