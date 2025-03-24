Celtics vs. Kings Predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and, best bets for March 24

Boston Celtics vs. Sacramento Kings Preview

The Boston Celtics (52-19) and Sacramento Kings (35-35) are all set to square off from Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

The Celtics are second in the Eastern Conference and have won nine of their last 10 games, including a five-game winning streak.

The Kings are 3-7 in their last 10 games and on a two-game skid.

The Celtics are currently 28-7 on the road with a point differential of 9, while the Kings have a 5-5 record in their last ten games at home.

Game details & how to watch Celtics vs. Kings live today



Date: Monday, March 24, 2025

Monday, March 24, 2025 Time: 10:00PM EST

10:00PM EST Site: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center City: Sacramento, CA

Game odds for Celtics vs. Kings

The latest odds as of Monday:



Odds: Celtics (-169), Kings (+142)

Spread: Celtics -4

Over/Under: 225 points

That gives the Celtics an implied team point total of 113.76, and the Kings 111.67.



Expert picks & predictions for Monday’s Celtics vs. Kings game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is leaning toward the Celtic’s

moneyline…

Thomas: “At around -150 to -160, we are looking at about a 60% implied probability. The Celtics may be sitting some guys, but it’s hard to imagine they lose to the Kings more than then 30 times in a 100-game series. Slight value here.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Celtics & Kings game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Boston Celtics on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Boston Celtics on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Sacramento Kings at +4.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Sacramento Kings at +4. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 225.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Celtics vs. Kings on Monday



The Celtics have won 4 straight road games

The Kings’ last 4 home games versus the Celtics have gone over the Total

The Celtics have failed to cover in 38 of their 71 games this season

