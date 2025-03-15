Celtics vs. Nets Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 15

It’s Saturday, March 15, and the Boston Celtics (48-19) and Brooklyn Nets (22-44) are all set to square off from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The Celtics are currently 25-7 on the road with a point differential of 9, while the Nets have a 5-5 record in their last ten games at home. Boston won both meetings by 4 and 25 points this season. This is the third of four meetings this year.

Boston won six of the past seven games, including their previous outing against Miami by double-digits. Brooklyn is 1-9 over the last 10 games and coming off a six-point loss to Chicago.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Celtics vs. Nets live today

Date: Saturday, March 15, 2025

Time: 6:00PM EST

Site: Barclays Center

City: Brooklyn, NY

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Celtics vs. Nets

The latest odds as of Saturday:

Odds: Celtics (-602), Nets (+446)

Spread: Celtics -11.5

Over/Under: 214 points

That gives the Celtics an implied team point total of 111.93, and the Nets 105.95.

Expert picks & predictions for Saturday’s Celtics vs. Nets game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Celtics to cover against the Nets:

“These teams split ATS this season, while the Celtics are 2-0 on the ML, and I think this game goes in Boston’s favor. The Celtics rested a handful of players against Miami and won that game by double-digits. I think they will have some of those guys back and can win this game by double-digits too before they meet again on Tuesday.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Celtics & Nets game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Boston Celtics on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Brooklyn Nets at +11.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 214.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Celtics vs. Nets on Saturday

The Celtics have won 17 of their last 20 matchups against Eastern Conference Atlantic Division opponents

The Over is 8-5 in the Celtics’ matchups against Eastern Conference Atlantic Division teams this season

The Nets have covered the spread in 4 of their last 5 home games against teams with winning records

The Nets have covered the Spread in 7 of their 11 matchups against Eastern Conference Atlantic Division teams this season

