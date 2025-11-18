Suns at Trail Blazers predictions: odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for November 18

The Phoenix Suns (8-6) head to the Moda Center to take on the Portland Trail Blazers (6-7) on NBC and Peacock at 11 PM Eastern.

Phoenix had its five-game winning streak snapped in a two-point loss on Sunday to Atlanta (124-122). The Suns started the season 0-4, then proceeded to win eight of the next 10 games.

Portland was the opposite. The Trail Blazers started the season hot with a 5-3 record, but have dropped four of the past five games with consecutive losses. After a five-game road trip, Portland is back at home where they are 3-2 and last beat the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Let’s dive into tonight’s matchup and find a potential sweat or two! We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff. Odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game Details and How to watch the Suns vs. Blazers live

Date: Tuesday, November 18, 2025

Time: 11 PM EST

Site: Moda Center

City: Portland, OR

Network/Streaming: NBC/Peacock

Game odds for the Blazers at the Suns

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Suns (-142), Blazers (+120)

Spread: Trail Blazers -2.5

Total: 236.5

That gives the Trail Blazers an implied team point total of 119.5 and the Suns 117.5.

Expected Starting Lineups for the Suns and the Trail Blazers

Suns

PG Devin Booker

SG Ryan Dunn

SF Dillon Brooks

PF Royce O’Neale

C Mark Williams

Trail Blazers

PG Shaedon Sharpe

SG Toumani Camara

SF Jerami Grant

PF Deni Avdija

C Donovan Clingan

Injuries for the Trail Blazers and the Suns

Trail Blazers

G Scoot Henderson (hamstring) is OUT for Tuesday’s game

G Jrue Holiday (calf) is doubtful for Tuesday’s game

Suns

G Grayson Allen (quadriceps) is OUT for Tuesday

Important stats, trends and insights ahead of Suns at Trail Blazers on Tuesday.

Portland is 0-5 ATS in the last five games

Portland is 6-7 ATS overall this season

Portland is 0-1 ATS as a home favorite

Phoenix is 4-2 ATS in the last six games

Phoenix is 1-4 ATS as a road underdog, ranking 2nd-worst

Phoenix is 9-5 ATS, ranking tied 7th

Portland is 10-3 to the Over, ranking second

Phoenix is 6-6 to the Over, ranking tied 6th-worst

Rotoworld Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Suns as a live-bet:

“Portland is on a 0-5 ATS streak as the market started to over rate this team. Phoenix on the other hand is 4-2 ATS in the past six games and climbed above .500 with an 8-6 record. My pre-tip pick for this would be the Suns, but there would be live betting opportunities to get a better number than the +2.5 or +3’s being offered.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Trail Blazers & Suns game:

Moneyline: Suns ML (high confidence)

Spread: Suns +5.5 (low confidence)

Total: Under 236.5 (low confidence)

