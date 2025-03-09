Jazz vs. 76ers Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and Best bets for March 9

It’s Sunday, March 9, and the Utah Jazz (15-48) and Philadelphia 76ers (21-41) are all set to square off from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

The Jazz are currently 7-24 on the road with a point differential of -7, while the 76ers have a 2-8 record in their last ten games at home. The 76ers won the only meeting on Dec. 28, 114-111 behind Joel Embiid’s 32 points.

Philadelphia is 1-12 over the last 13 games, while Utah has lost four straight and six of the past seven. This is the final meeting between the two and both squads have had two days of rest in between this matchup.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Jazz vs. 76ers live today

Date: Sunday, March 9, 2025

Time: 7:30PM EST

Site: Wells Fargo Center

City: Philadelphia, PA

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Jazz vs. 76ers

The latest odds as of Sunday:

Odds: Jazz (+234), 76ers (-292)

Spread: 76ers -7.5

Over/Under: 223 points

That gives the Jazz an implied team point total of 110.38, and the 76ers 114.29.

Expert picks & predictions for Sunday’s Jazz vs. 76ers game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Jazz +7.5 against the 76ers:

“These are two of the bottom teams in the NBA, so anytime +7.5 is being hung between the two, I will more than likely take the underdogs. It’s hard imagining the 76ers laying a possession away from double-digits against anyone.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Jazz & 76ers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Philadelphia 76ers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Utah Jazz at +7.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 223.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Jazz vs. 76ers on Sunday

The Jazz have lost 4 games in a row

5 of the Jazz’s last 7 road matchups against the 76ers have stayed under the Total

The Jazz have covered the spread in 7 of their last 10 away games against teams with losing records

The 76ers have failed to cover in 40 of their 62 games this season

