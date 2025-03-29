Kings vs. Magic Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 29

It’s Saturday, March 29, and the Sacramento Kings (36-37) and Orlando Magic (35-39) are all set to square off from Kia Center in Orlando.

The Kings are currently 17-18 on the road with a point differential of 0, while the Magic have a 2-8 record in their last ten games at home. Orlando won 130-111 in the only meeting of the season.

Sacramento is 1-4 over the last five games and coming off a seven-game homestand where they went 3-4. Orlando won three of the past four games and four of the last six.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Kings vs. Magic live today

Date: Saturday, March 29, 2025

Time: 5:00PM EST

Site: Kia Center

City: Orlando, FL

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Kings vs. Magic

The latest odds as of Saturday:

Odds: Kings (-112), Magic (-107)

Spread: Kings -1

Over/Under: 218 points

That gives the Kings an implied team point total of 109.26, and the Magic 108.74.

Expert picks & predictions for Saturday’s Kings vs. Magic game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Magic to win:

“Sacramento is starting a six-game East Coast road trip after playing the last seven at home (3-4 record). I don’t like the travel or setup for Sacramento tonight, so I lean toward the Magic who are a streaky team to bet, but they are 3-1 in the last four and 4-2 in the past six.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Kings & Magic game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Orlando Magic on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Orlando Magic at +1.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 218.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Kings vs. Magic on Saturday

The Kings are 1-4 in their last 5 games

The Under is 43-31 in Magic’s games this season

The Kings are 3-7 against the spread in their last 10 games

The Magic have won 5 of their last 7 games, while the Kings have lost 4 straight on the road

