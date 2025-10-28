Knicks at Bucks predictions: odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for October 28
The Milwaukee Bucks and the New York Knicks each look to rebound from their first losses of the season when they meet tonight on NBC/Peacock.
The Knicks lost Sunday in South Beach to the Miami Heat, 115-107. Jalen Brunson poured in 37 for the Knicks and Karl-Anthony Towns added 15 points and 18 rebounds but it was not enough as New York was handed its first setback of the season.
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks were losers Sunday as well falling to the Cavs in Cleveland, 118-113. It was a dominant performance by Giannis who scored 40 and pulled down 14 boards, but it was not enough as the Cavaliers rallied in the fourth quarter for the win.
Lets dive into tonight’s game and see where the numbers lead us.
We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the
latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.
After 24 years, the NBA is back on NBC and Peacock, combining the nostalgia of an iconic era with the innovative future of basketball coverage. The NBA on NBC YouTube channel delivers fans must-see highlights, analysis, and exclusive and unique content.
Game Details and How to watch the Knicks vs. Bucks live
- Date: Tuesday, October 28, 2025
- Time: 8:00PM EST
- Site: Fiserv Forum
- City: Milwaukee, WI
- Network/Streaming: NBC/Peacock
Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest NBA Player News for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!
Game odds for the Knicks at the Bucks
The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of DraftKings:
- Moneyline: New York Knicks (-135), Milwaukee Bucks (+114)
- Spread: Knicks -2.5
- Total: 228.5 points
Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NBA schedule!
Expected Starting Lineups
Knicks
- PG Jalen Brunson
- SG Mikal Bridges
- SF OG Anunoby
- PF Karl-Anthony Towns
- C Ariel Hukporti
Bucks
PG Ryan Rollins
- SG AJ Green
- SF Gary Trent
- PF Giannis Antetokounmpo
- C Myles Turner
Injuries for the Knicks and the Bucks
Knicks
Karl-Anthony Towns (quad) is questionable for Tuesday’s game
Miles McBride (personal) is questionable for Tuesday’s game
Guerschon Yabusele (knee) is questionable for Tuesday’s game
Mitchell Robinson (ankle) has been ruled OUT of Tuesday’s game
Bucks
Cole Anthony (illness) is questionable for Tuesday’s game
Kevin Porter Jr. (ankle) has been ruled OUT of Tuesday’s game
Gary Trent (illness) has been upgraded to probable for tonight’s game
Important stats, trends and insights ahead of Knicks at Bucks on Tuesday.
- Myles Turner is averaging just 6.3 rebounds per game this season which his lowest average since his rookie season (2015-16)
- Giannis is averaging 36 points and 16 rebounds per game
- OG Anunoby is averaging 2.7 steals per game
Rotoworld Best Bet
Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.
Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.
Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.
Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Knicks & Bucks game:
- Moneyline: Rotoworld is recommending a play on the Knicks (-130) on the Moneyline
- Spread: Rotoworld is staying away from a play Against the Spread
- Total: Rotoworld is leaning towards a play OVER the Game Total of 228.5
Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!
If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!
Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:
- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)
- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)
- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)
- Trysta Krick (@Trysta_Krick)