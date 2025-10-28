Knicks at Bucks predictions: odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for October 28

The Milwaukee Bucks and the New York Knicks each look to rebound from their first losses of the season when they meet tonight on NBC/Peacock.

The Knicks lost Sunday in South Beach to the Miami Heat, 115-107. Jalen Brunson poured in 37 for the Knicks and Karl-Anthony Towns added 15 points and 18 rebounds but it was not enough as New York was handed its first setback of the season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks were losers Sunday as well falling to the Cavs in Cleveland, 118-113. It was a dominant performance by Giannis who scored 40 and pulled down 14 boards, but it was not enough as the Cavaliers rallied in the fourth quarter for the win.

Lets dive into tonight’s game and see where the numbers lead us.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the

latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game Details and How to watch the Knicks vs. Bucks live

Date: Tuesday, October 28, 2025

Time: 8:00PM EST

Site: Fiserv Forum

City: Milwaukee, WI

Network/Streaming: NBC/Peacock

Game odds for the Knicks at the Bucks

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: New York Knicks (-135), Milwaukee Bucks (+114)

Spread: Knicks -2.5

Total: 228.5 points



Expected Starting Lineups

Knicks

PG Jalen Brunson

SG Mikal Bridges

SF OG Anunoby

PF Karl-Anthony Towns

C Ariel Hukporti

Bucks

PG Ryan Rollins



SG AJ Green

SF Gary Trent

PF Giannis Antetokounmpo

C Myles Turner

Injuries for the Knicks and the Bucks

Knicks

Karl-Anthony Towns (quad) is questionable for Tuesday’s game

Miles McBride (personal) is questionable for Tuesday’s game

Guerschon Yabusele (knee) is questionable for Tuesday’s game

Mitchell Robinson (ankle) has been ruled OUT of Tuesday’s game

Bucks

Cole Anthony (illness) is questionable for Tuesday’s game

Kevin Porter Jr. (ankle) has been ruled OUT of Tuesday’s game

Gary Trent (illness) has been upgraded to probable for tonight’s game



Important stats, trends and insights ahead of Knicks at Bucks on Tuesday.

Myles Turner is averaging just 6.3 rebounds per game this season which his lowest average since his rookie season (2015-16)

is averaging just 6.3 rebounds per game this season which his lowest average since his rookie season (2015-16) Giannis is averaging 36 points and 16 rebounds per game

is averaging 36 points and 16 rebounds per game OG Anunoby is averaging 2.7 steals per game

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Knicks & Bucks game:

Moneyline: Rotoworld is recommending a play on the Knicks (-130) on the Moneyline

Spread: Rotoworld is staying away from a play Against the Spread

Total: Rotoworld is leaning towards a play OVER the Game Total of 228.5

