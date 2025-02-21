Knicks vs. Cavaliers Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends and Best bets for February 21

It’s Friday, February 21, and the New York Knicks (37-18) and Cleveland Cavaliers (45-10) are all set to square off from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

The Knicks are currently 17-8 on the road with a point differential of 6, while the Cavaliers have a 7-3 record in their last ten games at home.

The Cavaliers played last night and used a massive second half to pull away from the Nets and win 110-97. The Knicks were in their battle with the Bulls, going to OT and surviving 113-111. Both teams will be playing on no rest. Cleveland is 6-5 ATS with no rest and New York is 2-6 ATS.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Knicks vs. Cavaliers live today

Date: Friday, February 21, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

City: Cleveland, OH

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Knicks vs. Cavaliers

The latest odds as of Friday:

Odds: Knicks (+239), Cavaliers (-296)

Spread: Cavaliers -7.5

Over/Under: 241 points

That gives the Knicks an implied team point total of 119.39, and the Cavaliers 123.3.

Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s Knicks vs. Cavaliers game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans towards the Knicks +7.5 as road dogs:

“New York is an abysmal 2-6 ATS with no rest this season but they are 5-3 on the ML as most situations have come as the favorite and/or home team.

While the Knicks let the Bulls hang around and blew 6, 8, and 10 leads routinely, Chicago has been a mismatch problem this year beating the Knicks twice. The only meeting between these two came back in the third game of the season, so anything could happen this time around.”

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Cleveland Cavaliers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Cleveland Cavaliers at -7.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 241.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Knicks vs. Cavaliers on Friday

The Knicks have won 4 of their last 5 road games

14 of the Cavaliers’ last 17 matchups with the Knicks have stayed under the Total

The Cavaliers have covered in 4 of their last 5 home games

The Knicks have won 4 of their last 5 road trips to teams with winning records

