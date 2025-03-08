Lakers vs. Celtics Predictions: Odds, expert picks, predictions, recent stats, trends, Best bets for March 8

It’s Saturday, March 8, and the Los Angeles Lakers (40-21) and Boston Celtics (45-18) are all set to square off from TD Garden in Boston.

The Lakers are currently 15-14 on the road with a point differential of 2, while the Celtics have a 6-4 record in their last ten games at home. Los Angeles won the only meeting of the season at home, 117-96 on Jan. 23. Boston has won three straight games entering this contest, while Los Angeles won the previous eight contests.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Lakers vs. Celtics live today

Date: Saturday, March 8, 2025

Time: 8:30PM EST

Site: TD Garden

City: Boston, MA

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Lakers vs. Celtics

The latest odds as of Saturday:

Odds: Lakers (+205), Celtics (-250)

Spread: Celtics -6

Over/Under: 225 points

That gives the Lakers an implied team point total of 111.52, and the Celtics 114.64.

Expert picks & predictions for Saturday’s Lakers vs. Celtics game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Celtics to cover against the Lakers:

“Los Angeles has been rolling with eight straight victories and now the run into the best of the best at TD Garden in Boston. The Celtics looked good against the Nuggets and the role players stepped up the following two games, so I expect Boston to roll out a healthier lineup that is ready for a playoff-like atmosphere. It’s Celtics or pass here, but I will pass because I hate fading a team on a heater like the Lakers. The Under would probably be the best bet if this game does have that playoff intensity feel.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Lakers & Celtics game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Boston Celtics on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Los Angeles Lakers at +6.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 225.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Lakers vs. Celtics on Saturday

The Lakers have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against Eastern Conference teams

The Under is 67-57 in the Lakers’ and the Celtics’ games combined this season

The Lakers have covered in 7 of their last 9 road games

The Celtics have won 5 of their last 7 games at home

