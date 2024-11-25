Mavericks vs Hawks Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Projected Starting Lineups, Betting Trends and Stats

The Mavericks and Hawks meet on NBA TV for the first of a Monday double-header.

The Mavericks’ four-game winning streak was snapped last night in Miami during an OT loss (123-118). Dallas is 9-8 and back on the road after playing in Denver on Friday, Miami on Sunday, and Atlanta on Monday. Dallas is 3-5 on the road this year and will be without Luka Doncic for this contest.

Atlanta is coming off a four-game road trip where they went 1-3 falling to 7-10 on the season. The Hawks are 4-4 at home this year and have a rest advantage against the Mavericks, which has served them well with two wins in three contests having a rest advantage. Jalen Johnson has emerged as a leading scorer for the Hawks, posting 20 or more points in six of the past eight games.

With that said, let’s dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch the opening tip, projected lineups, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Details & how to watch Mavericks @ Hawks

● Date: Monday, November 25, 2024

● Time: 7:30 PM ET

● Site: State Farm Arena

● City: Atlanta, Georgia

● TV/Streaming: NBA TV

Game odds for Mavericks @ Hawks

The latest odds as of Saturday afternoon:

● Moneyline: Atlanta Hawks (-140), Dallas Mavericks (+120)

● Spread: Atlanta -2.5 (-110)

● Total: 237.5

Probable starting lineups for Dallas and Atlanta

· Atlanta Hawks (7-10)

PG Trae Young

SG Dyson Daniels

SF Zaccharie Risacher

PF Jalen Johnson

C Clint Capela

· Dallas Mavericks (9-8)

PG Kyrie Irving -- Luka Doncic is out

SG Quentin Grimes

SF Klay Thompson

PF P.J. Washington

C Dereck Lively II

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Mavericks @ Hawks

Atlanta is 12-5 to the Over this year, ranking 3rd-best.

Dallas is 9-8 to the Over and 6-2 to the Over on the road.

Dallas is 8-8-1 ATS this season and 3-2-1 ATS as an underdog.

Dallas is 2-1 ATS with no rest and 2-1 on the ML.

Atlanta is 6-11 ATS this season, ranking 5th-worst.

Atlanta is 2-7 ATS this season as a favorite, ranking 6th-worst.

Kyrie Irving had 27 points last night and at least 20 in six of the past eight.

Trae Young has recorded 8-plus assists in eight straight games and double-doubled in the past two games.

Jalen Johnson scored at least 20 points in seven out of the last 10 games.

Notable Player Props for Mavericks @ Hawks

Highest Point Props

Kyrie Irving O/U 26.5 Points

Trae Young O/U 22.5 Points

Jalen Johnson O/U 18.5 Points

Klay Thomspon O/U 15.5 Points

P.J. Washington O/U 15.5 Points

Highest Rebound Props

Clint Capela O/U 9.5 Rebounds

Jalen Johnson O/U 9.5 Rebounds

P.J. Washington O/U 7.5 Rebounds

Onyeka Okongwu O/U 6.5 Rebounds

Highest Assist Props

Trae Young O/U 11.5 Assists

Kyrie Irving O/U 6.5 Assists

Jalen Johnson O/U 4.5 Assists

Expert picks & predictions for Mavericks @ Hawks

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes Atlanta to go Over their first-quarter Team Total of 30.5 against Dallas:

“In three sets of back-to-backs with no rest, the Dallas Mavericks have surrendered 34, 34, and 36 first-quarter points on the second night against Oklahoma City, Minnesota, and Indiana.

Atlanta has the rest advantage being off Saturday and Sunday following a four-game road trip where they went 1-3. Usually, coming back home for Game 1 after a road trip isn’t an ideal spot, but the Hawks have the weekend off to acclimate and get their affairs in order.

During that four-game road trip, the Hawks scored 32, 33, 22, and 25 first-quarter points. At home, Atlanta averages 29.3 first-quarter points per game, so this is right on the number. Considering Dallas has the 27th-ranked defensive efficiency in the first quarter of road games and played last night, I like this spot for the Hawks.

I played Atlanta’s First Quarter Team Total Over 30.5 and would go to 31.5 or play the first quarter ML.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for the Mavericks and the Hawks:

· Moneyline : NBC Sports finds confidence in taking Dallas on the ML (+120)

· Spread : NBC Sports has strong confidence in Dallas +2.5 on the spread

· Total : NBC Sports has low confidence towards a play on the Total UNDER 237.5 points

