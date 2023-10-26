 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Philadelphia Flyers at Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Hurricanes activate forward Andrei Svechnikov from injured reserve
Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation - Final Round
Two KFT players suspended for betting on PGA Tour events
NCAA23_EastLakeCup_16x9.jpg
Field, format and TV times for the East Lake Cup

Top Clips

nbc_pl_cpvstot_tonalinews_231027.jpg
Tonali begins 10-month worldwide suspension
nbc_pl_cpvstot_totanalysis_231027.jpg
Postecoglou has brought pride to Tottenham
nbc_dps_qb_231027.jpg
Will we see non-QB NFL MVP, Heisman winners again?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Philadelphia Flyers at Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Hurricanes activate forward Andrei Svechnikov from injured reserve
Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation - Final Round
Two KFT players suspended for betting on PGA Tour events
NCAA23_EastLakeCup_16x9.jpg
Field, format and TV times for the East Lake Cup

Top Clips

nbc_pl_cpvstot_tonalinews_231027.jpg
Tonali begins 10-month worldwide suspension
nbc_pl_cpvstot_totanalysis_231027.jpg
Postecoglou has brought pride to Tottenham
nbc_dps_qb_231027.jpg
Will we see non-QB NFL MVP, Heisman winners again?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NBA Best Bets, Player Props, Oct. 26: Khris Middleton, Bucks vs 76ers

  • By
  • Vaughn Dalzell,
  • By
  • Vaughn Dalzell
  
Published October 26, 2023 11:48 AM
Wemby 'makes it look easy' following NBA debut
October 26, 2023 09:44 AM
Dan Patrick is fascinated to watch Victor Wembanyama's evolution in the NBA after his debut with the Spurs and his ability to 'make it look easy' as a big man, but debates the potential of falling short of expectations.

Vaughn Dalzell breaks down his best bet for the Thursday NBA slate, featuring Khris Middleton on a minutes restriction versus the Philadelphia 76ers.

Khris Middleton O/U 20.5 PRA vs. 76ers

The Bucks and 76ers will make their season debuts and all eyes will be on Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo as they look to be the No. 1 star duo in the NBA.

With all the big names, we cannot forget about Khris Middleton flying under the radar because of his knee issues. The 32-year-old played 33 games and started 19 last year, the fewest since his rookie year in 2012-13 with Detroit.

Middleton played one preseason game, totaling 12 minutes and posting 5 points, 5 assists, and 1 rebound on 2-of-6 shooting (40%).

Middleton should be limited to 20-25 minutes after the head coach Adrian Griffith said going from 12 minutes (preseason) to 35 minutes would not be smart.

I played Middleon Under 20.5 PRA at -102 odds and if this moves to 21.5, I will likely double down for a 0.5 unit at the Under again. Expecting Middleton to grab more than three rebounds is also a decent fade.

Pick: Khris Middleton Under 20.5 PRA (1u)

Season Record: 1-2 (33.3% -0.96 units

Bet the Edge is your source for the day in sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight Tuesday through Saturday at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your podcasts.