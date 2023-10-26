NBA Best Bets, Player Props, Oct. 26: Khris Middleton, Bucks vs 76ers

Vaughn Dalzell breaks down his best bet for the Thursday NBA slate, featuring Khris Middleton on a minutes restriction versus the Philadelphia 76ers.

Khris Middleton O/U 20.5 PRA vs. 76ers

The Bucks and 76ers will make their season debuts and all eyes will be on Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo as they look to be the No. 1 star duo in the NBA.

With all the big names, we cannot forget about Khris Middleton flying under the radar because of his knee issues. The 32-year-old played 33 games and started 19 last year, the fewest since his rookie year in 2012-13 with Detroit.

Middleton played one preseason game, totaling 12 minutes and posting 5 points, 5 assists, and 1 rebound on 2-of-6 shooting (40%).

Middleton should be limited to 20-25 minutes after the head coach Adrian Griffith said going from 12 minutes (preseason) to 35 minutes would not be smart.

I played Middleon Under 20.5 PRA at -102 odds and if this moves to 21.5, I will likely double down for a 0.5 unit at the Under again. Expecting Middleton to grab more than three rebounds is also a decent fade.

Pick: Khris Middleton Under 20.5 PRA (1u)

Season Record: 1-2 (33.3% -0.96 units

