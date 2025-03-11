Nets vs. Cavaliers Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and Best bets for March 11

It’s Tuesday, March 11, and the Brooklyn Nets (22-42) and Cleveland Cavaliers (54-10) are all set to square off from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

The Nets are currently 12-21 on the road with a point differential of -6, while the Cavaliers have an 8-2 record in their last ten games at home. Cleveland has won all three meetings versus Brooklyn this season by 5, 29, and 13 points.

Brooklyn beat the Lakers last night to break a seven-game losing streak, while Cleveland has won 14 straight games.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Nets vs. Cavaliers live today

Date: Tuesday, March 11, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

City: Cleveland, OH

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Nets vs. Cavaliers

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Odds: Nets (+926), Cavaliers (-1695)

Spread: Cavaliers -17.5

Over/Under: 226 points

That gives the Nets an implied team point total of 112.15, and the Cavaliers 121.26.

Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s Nets vs. Cavaliers game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Nets to cover the big spread:

“Brooklyn beat the Lakers last night, so a lot of public money will be on Cleveland, but this is a big number that I am not sure I would lay with anyone in the NBA. It’s Nets or pass for me. Brooklyn is 5-6 ATS with no rest this season.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Nets & Cavaliers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Brooklyn Nets at +17.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 226.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Nets vs. Cavaliers on Tuesday

The Cavaliers have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against Eastern Conference Atlantic Division teams

The Under is 8-2 in the Nets’ last 10 road games

The Nets have failed to cover the Spread in 4 of their last 5 matchups against Eastern Conference teams

The Cavaliers have won 4 of their last 5 games at home against Eastern Conference teams

