Nets vs. Wizards Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends and Best bets for February 24

It’s Monday, February 24, and the Brooklyn Nets (21-35) and Washington Wizards (9-47) are all set to square off from Capital One Arena in Washington.

The Nets are currently 12-17 on the road with a point differential of -6, while the Wizards have a 0-10 record in their last ten games at home.

Washington won the only meeting of the season versus Brooklyn 119-102 back on Feb. 5. The Wizards have lost six straight games since then. The Nets are 4-1 in the past five games and 1-1 since the All-Star break.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Nets vs. Wizards live today

Date: Monday, February 24, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Capital One Arena

City: Washington, DC

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Nets vs. Wizards

The latest odds as of Monday:

Odds: Nets (-151), Wizards (+127)

Spread: Nets -3

Over/Under: 213 points

That gives the Nets an implied team point total of 107.4, and the Wizards 105.84.

Expert picks & predictions for Monday’s Nets vs. Wizards game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the Nets ML versus the Wizards:

“Washington won the only meeting of the year between these teams and since then, the Wizards have dropped every game. Neither team is going anywhere fast, but I’d have to expect the motivation to win this game would be on Brooklyn’s side. I could only play the Nets on the ML or spread.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Nets & Wizards game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Brooklyn Nets on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Washington Wizards at +3.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 213.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Nets vs. Wizards on Monday

The Nets have won their last 3 games against teams with losing records

14 of the Nets’ last 16 games (88%) have stayed under the Total

The Wizards have covered in their last 3 games as a home underdog

The Nets have a losing road record this season (12-17) but have won their last 3 games

