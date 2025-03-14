Pacers vs. 76ers Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 14

It’s Friday, March 14, and the Indiana Pacers (36-28) and Philadelphia 76ers (22-43) are all set to square off from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

The Pacers are currently 15-18 on the road with a point differential of 1, while the 76ers have a 3-7 record in their last ten games at home. Indiana has won the past two meetings by 14 and 13 points after Philly won the first meeting of the season in OT.

The 76ers are 2-14 over the last 16 games, while the Pacers are coming off a game-winning four-point play by Tyrese Haliburton to beat the Bucks (115-114). That Pacers’ win snapped a three-game losing streak.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Pacers vs. 76ers live today

Date: Friday, March 14, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Wells Fargo Center

City: Philadelphia, PA

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Pacers vs. 76ers

The latest odds as of Friday:

Odds: Pacers (-546), 76ers (+402)

Spread: Pacers -11

Over/Under: 232 points

That gives the Pacers an implied team point total of 120.65, and the 76ers 114.9.

Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s Pacers vs. 76ers game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the Over between the Pacers and 76ers:

“The 76ers are in a position where you cannot back them on a game-to-game basis, just fade them, but Indiana coming off a game-winner against a rival, then taking on Philly next isn’t an ideal spot. I would take a look at the Over between these two. Philadelphia has enough backups ready to earn another contract and Indiana will be more than happy to run up and down the court with its top-five tempo. It’s Over or pass for me.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Pacers & 76ers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Indiana Pacers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Philadelphia 76ers at +11.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 232.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Pacers vs. 76ers on Friday

The Pacers have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against Eastern Conference Atlantic Division teams

The Under has cashed in the Pacers’ last 3 games

The Pacers have failed to cover the Spread in their last 5 road games

