Pacers vs. Bulls Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 10

It’s Monday, March 10, and the Indiana Pacers (35-27) and Chicago Bulls (26-38) are all set to square off from United Center in Chicago.

The Pacers are currently 15-17 on the road with a point differential of 1, while the Bulls have a 3-7 record in their last ten games at home. Indiana won all three meetings versus Chicago by 9, 15, and 16 points this season.

Chicago beat Miami and Orlando in their past two outings and looking for their first three-game winning streak since mid-December. For Indiana, the Pacers lost two straight against the Hawks and is 5-4 since the All-Star break.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Pacers vs. Bulls live today

Date: Monday, March 10, 2025

Time: 8:00PM EST

Site: United Center

City: Chicago, IL

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Pacers vs. Bulls

The latest odds as of Monday:

Odds: Pacers (-192), Bulls (+161)

Spread: Pacers -4.5

Over/Under: 241 points

That gives the Pacers an implied team point total of 121.98, and the Bulls 119.64.

Expert picks & predictions for Monday’s Pacers vs. Bulls game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Bulls to cover:

“Indiana just beat Chicago on March 2 over the previous meeting and since then, Chicago has played better. The Bulls are coming off two road wins over Orlando and Miami, plus with three straight losses to the Pacers this season, I’d expect Chicago to play with some pride and try to tie their season-long winning streak of three. It’s Chicago or pass.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Pacers & Bulls game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Indiana Pacers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Chicago Bulls at +4.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 241.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Pacers vs. Bulls on Monday

The Pacers have won 4 of 5 games at divisional opponents

7 of the Bulls’ last 9 home games have gone over the Total

The Bulls are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 games

The Pacers have won 5 of their last 7 games at divisional opponents

