Pelicans vs. Grizzlies prediction: Odds, game details, recent trends, and Best bets for January 24

It’s Friday, January 24, and the NBA menu offers fans a Southwest Division matchup as the New Orleans Pelicans (12-32) and the Memphis Grizzlies (29-15) get set to square off from FedExForum in Memphis.

Memphis sits in 2nd place in the division and 3rd overall in the Western Conference while the Pelicans reside in the cellar in the Southwest and 14th overall in the West.

New Orleans comes to town on the heels of a 123-119 overtime victory against Utah Monday night. CJ McCollum poured in 45 in the win. The Pelicans were to play Wednesday at home against Milwaukee…but got snowed out. Memphis has won five straight following Wednesday night’s 132-120 win against Charlotte.

The Pelicans are currently 4-16 on the road with a point differential of -8, while the Grizzlies have an 8-2 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Pelicans vs. Grizzlies live today

Friday, January 24, 2025 Time: 8:00PM EST

8:00PM EST Site: FedExForum

FedExForum City: Memphis, TN

Memphis, TN Network/Streaming: NBA TV

Game odds for Pelicans vs. Grizzlies

The latest odds as of Friday:



Odds: Pelicans (+436), Grizzlies (-595)

Pelicans (+436), Grizzlies (-595) Spread: Grizzlies -11

Grizzlies -11 Over/Under: 240 points

That gives the Pelicans an implied team point total of 118.97, and the Grizzlies 124.71.

Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s Pelicans vs. Grizzlies game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Pelicans & Grizzlies game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New Orleans Pelicans on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New Orleans Pelicans on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New Orleans Pelicans at +11.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New Orleans Pelicans at +11. Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 240.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Pelicans vs. Grizzlies on Friday

The Pelicans are 4-1 in their last 5 games

The Grizzlies’ last 4 games at home versus the Pelicans have stayed UNDER the Total

The Grizzlies have covered in 7 of their last 10 home games

The Pelicans have won their last 3 games against Western Conference teams

