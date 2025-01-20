Pistons vs. Rockets prediction: Odds, expert picks, recent trends, and stats for January 20

It’s Monday, January 20, and the Detroit Pistons (21-21) and the Houston Rockets (28-13) are all set to square off from Toyota Center in Houston.

Detroit is competitive this season currently sitting in 8th place in the Eastern Conference while the Rockets have had a breakout season currently sitting in 2nd place in the Western Conference.

The Pistons are currently 11-10 on the road with a point differential of -1, while the Rockets have a 6-4 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details re: Pistons vs. Rockets today

Date: Monday, January 20, 2025

Monday, January 20, 2025 Time: 2:00PM EST

2:00PM EST Site: Toyota Center

Toyota Center City: Houston, TX

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Pistons vs. Rockets

The latest odds as of Monday:



Odds: Pistons (+235), Rockets (-290)

Pistons (+235), Rockets (-290) Spread: Rockets -6.5

Rockets -6.5 Over/Under: 228 points

That gives the Pistons an implied team point total of 113.03, and the Rockets 116.42.

Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Monday’s Pistons vs. Rockets game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Pistons & Rockets game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Houston Rockets on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Houston Rockets on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Detroit Pistons at +6.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Detroit Pistons at +6. Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 228.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Pistons vs. Rockets on Monday

The Rockets have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against Central Division teams

Each of the Rockets’ last 3 home games against the Pistons have gone OVER the Total

The Pistons are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games as a road underdog

The Pistons have covered the Spread in 8 of their last 10 road games

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)