Rockets vs. Lakers Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends for April 11

Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers Preview

The Houston Rockets (52-28) and Los Angeles Lakers (49-31) are all set to square off from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The Rockets are locked into the No. 2 seed and had the chance to rest many of their starters last game.

The Lakers need to win one of their two remaining games to lock in the No. 3 seed.

The Rockets are currently 23-16 on the road with a point differential of 5, while the Lakers have a 7-3 record in their last ten games at home.

Game details & how to watch Rockets vs. Lakers live today



Date: Friday, April 11, 2025

Friday, April 11, 2025 Time: 10:30PM EST

10:30PM EST Site: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena City: Los Angeles, CA

Game odds for Rockets vs. Lakers

The latest odds as of Friday:



Odds: Rockets (+380), Lakers (-505)

Spread: Lakers -10

Over/Under: 225 points

That gives the Rockets an implied team point total of 111.46, and the Lakers 116.67.



Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s Rockets vs. Lakers game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is leaning towards Luca Doncic under 46.5 points, rebounds, and assists…

Thomas: “This will likely be a popular bet tonight given the circumstances. Doncic is coming off a crazy emotional game against his former team in Dallas. He cried on the sidelines before the game. He put up an insane stat line. He had 45 points, six assists, and eight rebounds.

There should be some regression in this game against a top defensive unit in the Rockets.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Rockets & Lakers game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Houston Rockets on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Houston Rockets on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Houston Rockets at +10.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Houston Rockets at +10. Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 225.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Rockets vs. Lakers on Friday



The Lakers have won 4 of their last 5 home games against Western Conference teams

The Lakers’ last 3 games at home versus the Rockets have stayed under the Total

The Rockets have covered in 22 of their 40 road games this season

