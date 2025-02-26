Spurs vs. Rockets Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends and Best bets for February 26

San Antonio Spurs vs. Houston Rockets Preview



The San Antonio Spurs (24-31) and Houston Rockets (35-22) are all set to square off from Toyota Center in Houston.

Both teams are coming off of a game last night and will play with zero days’ rest.

This is the fourth meeting of the season between the two teams. The Rockets lead the season series 3-1, with their lone loss coming on 10.2, when they lost a close 109-106 thriller in San Antonio.

The Spurs are adjusting to life without Victor Wembanyama, while the Rockets are trying to get healthy and make a serious push at a Western Conference title.

The Spurs are currently 9-17 on the road with a point differential of -2, while the Rockets have a 6-4 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Spurs vs. Rockets live today



Date: Wednesday, February 26, 2025

Wednesday, February 26, 2025 Time: 9:30PM EST

9:30PM EST Site: Toyota Center

Toyota Center City: Houston, TX

Houston, TX Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Spurs vs. Rockets

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Spread: Rockets 0

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Spurs vs. Rockets game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Spurs & Rockets game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Houston Rockets at .

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Houston Rockets at . Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of .

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Spurs vs. Rockets on Wednesday



The Rockets have won 13 of their last 16 home games against divisional opponents

The Over is 7-3 in the Spurs’ last 10 road games

The Rockets have covered the Spread in 5 of their last 6 home games against the Spurs

The Rockets have won 8 of their last 10 home games against teams with losing records



