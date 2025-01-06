Suns vs. 76ers Best bets: Odds, predictions, expert picks, stats, and trends for January 6

It’s Monday, January 6, and the Phoenix Suns (15-18) are in the City of Brotherly Love to take on the Philadelphia 76ers (14-19) from Wells Fargo Center.

The Suns have lost 4 straight as cries for Jimmy Butler grow louder. Saturday, Phoenix lost to the Pacers in Indianapolis 126-108. Devin Booker is averaging nearly 25 points (24.6) and 7 assists (6.6) per game to pace the Suns. Philly snapped a 2-game slide with a 123-94 win Saturday in Brooklyn against the Nets. Joel Embiid scored 28 points in 29 minutes to lead the 76ers to victory.

The Suns are currently 5-10 on the road with a point differential of -2, while the 76ers have a 4-6 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Suns at 76ers live today

Date: Monday, January 6, 2025

Time: 7:00 pm EST

Site: Wells Fargo Center

City: Philadelphia, PA

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Suns at 76ers

The latest odds as of Monday:



Odds: Phoenix Suns (+141), Philadelphia 76ers (-166)

Spread: 76ers -3.50

Over/Under: 225 points

That gives the Suns an implied team point total of 111.77, and the 76ers 113.59.

Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Monday’s Suns at 76ers game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) likes the visitors to cover: Phoenix Suns +3.5

“Both teams are in desperate need to turn their seasons around, but the Suns are more capable as rostered with Booker having shaken the rust off in his return last time out and effectively at full strength at long last.”

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Suns & 76ers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Phoenix Suns at +3.5.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Phoenix Suns at +3.5. Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 225.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Suns vs. 76ers on Monday

The 76ers have won 14 of their last 20 games as favorites

Only two of Philly’s last eight home games have gone OVER the Total.

The 76ers have failed to cover the spread in 19 of their 33 games this season

The Suns have won 4 of their last 5 road games against teams with losing records

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline, and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)