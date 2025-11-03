Timberwolves at Nets predictions: odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for November 3

Monday night the NBA tips off with Minnesota at Brooklyn on Peacock! Minnesota enters at 3-3 on the season and are without superstar Anthony Edwards for this matchup, but still has plenty of firepower with Julius Randle and Naz Reid taking the floor.

Game Details and How to watch the Timberwolves vs. Nets live

Date: Monday, November 3, 2025

Time: 7 PM EST

Site: Barclays Center

City: Brooklyn, NY

Network/Streaming: Peacock

Game odds for the Timberwolves at the Nets

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Timberwolves (-375), Nets (+295)

Spread: Timberwolves -8.5

Total: 226.5

That gives the Timberwolves an implied team point total of 117.5 and the Nets 108.5.

Expected Starting Lineups for the Timberwolves and the Nets

Timberwolves

PG Donte DiVincenzo

SG Mike Conley

SF Jaden McDaniels

PF Julius Randle

C Rudy Gobert

Nets

PG Tyrese Martin

SG Cam Thomas

SF Terance Mann

PF Michael Porter Jr

C Nic Claxton

Injuries for the Timberwolves and the Nets

Timberwolves

G Anthony Edwards (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday’s game, but is cleared for basketball activities

Nets

F Haywood Highsmith (knee) is OUT and will be reevaluated in five weeks

Important stats, trends and insights ahead of Timberwolves at Nets on Monday.

Minnesota is an NBA-worst 1-5 ATS

Minnesota is 1-2 ATS as the road team and road favorite

Minnesota is 4-2 to the Over

Brooklyn is 4-2 to the Over

Brooklyn one of two winless teams (New Orleans)

Brooklyn is 2-3-1 ATS this season (2-1 at home)

Rotoworld Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the Nets to cover the first quarter spread for the first time all season:

“Brooklyn is 0-6 ATS and on the ML in the first quarter this season, failing time in and time out. However, yesterday against the 76ers, the Nets had the cover in the bag until Tyrese Maxey hit a free-throw to win the quarter, 40-37.

The Nets only have two nationally broadcasted games or four, depending on flex situations, so this team does not want to come out and stink it up on its home court and for everyone to see. Minnesota is without Anthony Edwards and still the better team, so I expect the Timberwolves to be a public darling tonight despite their 1-5 ATS start and the spread to move more in their favor.

I like Brooklyn in the first quarter at +2.5, but would wait for +3 or +3.5. If we get a live full game spread of +12 or higher, I would play the Nets as well.”

Moneyline: Timberwolves ML (medium confidence)

Spread: Timbervoles -8.5 (medium confidence)

Total: Under 226.5 (low confidence)

