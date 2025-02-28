Timberwolves vs. Jazz Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends and Best bets for February 28

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Utah Jazz Preview

The Minnesota Timberwolves (32-28) and Utah Jazz (14-44) are all set to square off from Delta Center in Salt Lake City.

The Timberwolves suffered a terrible loss against the Lakers last night. They couldn’t get out of first gear and struggled any time Anthony Edwards was doubled. A stretch of having to play the Thunder twice and the Lakers may have taken a tool on the Timberwolves. They get the benefit of playing the worst team in the NBA.

The Timberwolves are currently 16-14 on the road with a point differential of 3, while the Jazz have a 4-6 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Timberwolves vs. Jazz live today



Date: Friday, February 28, 2025

Friday, February 28, 2025 Time: 9:30PM EST

9:30PM EST Site: Delta Center

Delta Center City: Salt Lake City, UT

Game odds for Timberwolves vs. Jazz

The latest odds as of Friday:



Odds: Timberwolves (-142), Jazz (+119)

Spread: Timberwolves -2.5

Over/Under: 226 points

That gives the Timberwolves an implied team point total of 113.73, and the Jazz 112.43.



Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s Timberwolves vs. Jazz game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is taking Naz Reid over 20.5 points…

Thomas: “Edwards is out tonight. Reid has gone over in both games without him this season. Great match up against a terrible defense tonight.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Timberwolves & Jazz game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Minnesota Timberwolves on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Minnesota Timberwolves at -2. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 226.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Timberwolves vs. Jazz on Friday



The Timberwolves have won 8 of their last 10 games at the Jazz

The Over is 8-2 in the Jazz’s matchups against Western Conference Northwest Division teams this season

The Timberwolves have covered the Spread in 16 of their last 20 road games against the Jazz

The Timberwolves are on a five-game win streak at the Jazz and can add to their tally. The Timberwolves are on a mixed run but could respond against a team they have clearly had the edge over in recent meetings.



