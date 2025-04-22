Timberwolves vs. Lakers Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends for April 22

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers Preview

It’s Tuesday, April 22, and the Minnesota Timberwolves (49-33) and Los Angeles Lakers (50-32) are all set to square off from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The Lakers hosted the Timberwolves in game one, which was not pretty for the hosts.

Despite 37 from Luka Concic, the Lakers failed to reach 100 points and were defeated 117-95.

The Lakers’ offense was stagnant and lacked ball movement. Regardless of their offensive performance, it was always going to be difficult to stop the Timberwolves if they shot 51% from the field and 50% from three.

The Timberwolves are currently 24-17 on the road with a point differential of 5, while the Lakers have a 7-3 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Timberwolves vs. Lakers live today

Date: Tuesday, April 22, 2025

Time: 10:00PM EST

Site: Crypto.com Arena

City: Los Angeles, CA

Network/Streaming: TNT

Game odds for Timberwolves vs. Lakers

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Odds: Timberwolves (+200), Lakers (-245)

Spread: Lakers -5.5

Over/Under: 210 points

That gives the Timberwolves an implied team point total of 104.08, and the Lakers 106.95.

Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s Timberwolves vs. Lakers game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is betting on Lakers -5.5...

Thomas: “Doncic points is interesting, but with the Lakers being down 1-0 at home, they need a massive response. I think they hunker down and put together a great performance.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Timberwolves & Lakers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Minnesota Timberwolves at +5.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 210.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Timberwolves vs. Lakers on Tuesday

The Timberwolves have won on 4 of the last 5 occasions that they have been a road underdog

The Total went over in 54% of the Timberwolves’ regular season games (44-38-0)

The Timberwolves have covered the spread in 6 of their last 8 games (75%) as an underdog

The Over is 44-39 in Timberwolves’ games this season

