Timberwolves vs. Magic Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for January 9

It’s Thursday, January 9, and the Minnesota Timberwolves (19-17) and Orlando Magic (22-16) are all set to square off from Kia Center in Orlando.

Anthony Edwards and the T-Wolves won their second in a row with a 104-97 victory in New Orleans Tuesday. Edwards was 7-11 from 3 and scored 32 to lead all scorers in the game. The Magic have stayed afloat despite major injuries. Monday, they took out the Knicks at Madison Square Garden behind 24 from Cole Anthony.

The Timberwolves are currently 9-10 on the road with a point differential of +0.3, while the Magic have a 5-5 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Timberwolves vs. Magic live today

Date: Thursday, January 9, 2025

Thursday, January 9, 2025 Time: 7:00 pm EST

7:00 pm EST Site: Kia Center

Kia Center City: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL Network/Streaming: NBA TV

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Timberwolves vs. Magic

The latest odds as of Thursday:



Odds: Minnesota Timberwolves (-170), Orlando Magic (+143)

Spread: Timberwolves -3.5

Over/Under: 207 points

That gives the Timberwolves an implied team point total of 104.6, and the Magic 102.78.

Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Thursday’s Timberwolves vs. Magic game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) likes the pesky Magic to cover: Orlando Magic +5.5

“The Magic welcome back Paolo in a game that should be closer to pick in my opinion.”

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) expects that IF Paolo plays, his effect will be muted by the Minnesota D: Minnesota Timberwolves -5.5

“If you like the Magic, the number to buy is now. If you like the Twolves, buy this number later and hope Paolo gets ruled in. I personally think he plays tomorrow in the second half of the B2B when they will need him more. Because of that I believe this number will climb to 7.5, giving us 1.5-points of CLV.”

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Timberwolves & Magic game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Minnesota Timberwolves on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Minnesota Timberwolves on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Orlando Magic at +3.5.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Orlando Magic at +3.5. Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the OVER on the Game Total of 207.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Timberwolves vs. Magic on Thursday

The Timberwolves have won 4 of their last 5 at Southeast Division teams

9 of the Magic’s last 11 games (82%) have stayed UNDER the Total

The Magic are 12-6 ATS at home this season

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)