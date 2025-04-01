Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends for April 1

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets Preview

The Minnesota Timberwolves (43-32) and Denver Nuggets (47-28) are all set to square off from Ball Arena in Denver.

The Timberwolves have won seven of their last 10 games and are on a two-game winning streak.

The Nuggets have gone .500 in their last 10 games. They have won back-to-back games.

The Timberwolves are currently 20-16 on the road with a point differential of 5, while the Nuggets have a 6-4 record in their last ten games at home.

Game details & how to watch Timberwolves vs. Nuggets live today



Date: Tuesday, April 1, 2025

Tuesday, April 1, 2025 Time: 10:00PM EST

10:00PM EST Site: Ball Arena

Ball Arena City: Denver, CO

Denver, CO Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Timberwolves vs. Nuggets

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Odds: Timberwolves (+117), Nuggets (-137)

Spread: Nuggets -2

Over/Under: 230 points

That gives the Timberwolves an implied team point total of 114.54, and the Nuggets 115.58.



Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s Timberwolves vs. Nuggets game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is betting on Anthony Edwards over 28.5 points…

Thomas: “Edwards is in line for a massive game.” The Nuggets give up nearly 25 points per game to shooting guards this season. He hasn’t gone over 25 since March 19th. This line would be 30.5 had he been playing great basketball. This is the perfect buy-low in a high paced game.”

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Denver Nuggets on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Denver Nuggets on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Minnesota Timberwolves at +2.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Minnesota Timberwolves at +2. Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 230.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Timberwolves vs. Nuggets on Tuesday



The Timberwolves finished the regular season with a record of 3-0 against the the Nuggets

5 of the Timberwolves’ last 7 road matchups against the Nuggets have stayed under the Total

The Timberwolves have covered the Spread in 6 of their last 8 road games against the Nuggets

The Timberwolves have won 5 of their last 7 games at the Nuggets



