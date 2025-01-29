Timberwolves vs. Suns prediction: Odds, game details, trends, stats, and Best bets for January 29

It’s Wednesday, January 29, and the Minnesota Timberwolves (25-21) and the Phoenix Suns (24-21) are all set to square off from Footprint Center in Phoenix.

Phoenix has won three in a row having knocked off the Clippers, Wizards, and Nets in the past week. Devin Booker had 26 in the Suns’ 111-109 win at home Monday against the Clippers. The Timberwolves have also won three straight including Monday’s 100-92 victory over the Hawks. Anthony Edwards was just 6-20 from the field but his 23 points were enough to pace Minnesota to the win.

The Timberwolves are currently 13-11 on the road with a point differential of +3, while the Suns have a 6-4 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details re: Timberwolves vs. Suns today

Date: Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Date: Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Time: 9:00PM EST

Site: Footprint Center

City: Phoenix, AZ

Game odds for Timberwolves vs. Suns

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Odds: Timberwolves (-115), Suns (-104)

Timberwolves (-115), Suns (-104) Spread: Timberwolves 1

Timberwolves 1 Over/Under: 217 points

That gives the Timberwolves an implied team point total of 108.77, and the Suns 108.25.

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Timberwolves vs. Suns game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Timberwolves & Suns game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Minnesota Timberwolves on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Minnesota Timberwolves at -1.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 217.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Timberwolves vs. Suns on Wednesday

The Timberwolves have won 4 of their last 5 at Pacific Division teams

12 of the Suns’ last 15 home games stayed UNDER the Total

The Timberwolves have covered the spread in 5 of their last 6 road games against teams with better records

The Timberwolves have won 6 of their last 8 road games following a win

