Timberwolves vs. Thunder Game 1 Prediction: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for May 22

On Thursday, May 22, the Minnesota Timberwolves (49-33) and Oklahoma City Thunder (68-14) are all set to square off from Paycom Center in Oklahoma City for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

Oklahoma City closeout Denver in Game 7 at home, 125-93 behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander‘s 35 points and exquisite defense from Alex Caruso and company. The Thunder will have a quick turnaround with a few days off to host the Timberwolves who last played on May 14.

Minnesota beat Golden State in five games after Steph Curry went down with an injury in Game 2. The Timberwolves beat the Lakers in five games over the first round, so Minnesota has a clear rest advantage. The Timberwolves won four-straight games to close out the Warriors series, but it’s worth noting that both OKC and Minnesota are 1-1 in Game 1’s this postseason.

The Timberwolves are currently 24-17 on the road with a point differential of 5, while the Thunder have an 8-2 record in their last ten games at home. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Timberwolves vs. Thunder live today

Date: Thursday, May 22, 2025

Time: 8:30 PM EST

Site: Paycom Center

City: Oklahoma City, OK

Network/Streaming: ESPN

Game odds for Timberwolves vs. Thunder

The latest odds as of Thursday:



Odds: Timberwolves (+245), Thunder (-305)

Spread: Thunder -7.5

Over/Under: 215.5 points

That gives the Timberwolves an implied team point total of 103.5, and the Thunder 111.5

Expert picks & predictions for Thursday’s Timberwolves vs. Thunder game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the Thunder in 7 games, but is fading their team total in Game 1:

“Oklahoma City doesn’t have any favors with limited rest as they take on Minnesota in the Conference Finals. The Thunder are almost -400 favorites to win the series and while they’ve been the best team in the West all year — there is a chance Minnesota gets a game or two in the first four.

I like the value of +370 to +400 on the Thunder to win in seven games compared to a gentleman’s sweep of 4-1 for +300 (the favorite). I lean toward OKC 4-2 for +475 as my second choice.

With a little over a week of rest for Minnesota and OKC playing seven games in a grind of a series, I like the Thunder’s Team Total Under 111.5 for Game 1. The Timberwolves held the Lakers to 95 points and the Warriors to 99 points in their two Game 1’s. I would consider Minnesota ML as teams that likely cover win and that’s the side I lean.”

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Minnesota Timberwolves at +7.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 215.5

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Timberwolves vs. Thunder on Thursday

Oklahoma City and Minnesota are 1-1 ATS and on the ML in Game 1’s this postseason

Minnesota has four straight games and is 4-1 on the road this playoffs

Oklahoma City is 5-1 at home in the playoffs

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 31 or more points in three straight games

scored 31 or more points in three straight games Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle combined to average 58.8 PPG in the second round

