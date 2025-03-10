Wizards vs. Raptors Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 10

It’s Monday, March 10, and the Washington Wizards (13-49) and Toronto Raptors (21-43) are all set to square off from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

The Wizards are currently 6-23 on the road with a point differential of -12, while the Raptors have a 3-7 record in their last ten games at home. Washington won the meeting on Saturday, 118-117 due to Jamal Shead’s buzzer-beater getting waved off. The regular season series is tied 1-1.

The loss to the Wizards snapped a three-game winning streak for Toronto. Washington is 3-1 over the past four games and won four of the last six games.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Wizards vs. Raptors live today

Date: Monday, March 10, 2025

Time: 7:30PM EST

Site: Scotiabank Arena

City: Toronto, ON

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Wizards vs. Raptors

The latest odds as of Monday:

Odds: Wizards (+224), Raptors (-274)

Spread: Raptors -6.5

Over/Under: 231 points

That gives the Wizards an implied team point total of 114.5, and the Raptors 117.88.

Expert picks & predictions for Monday’s Wizards vs. Raptors game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Raptors to cover against the Wizards:

“The Wizards are 3-4 ATS over the last seven games and I like this as a fade spot on them. Washington has not covered back-to-back games since the contest prior to and after the All-Star break. I think Toronto gets its revenge after Saturday’s heartbreaker and covers with margin.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Wizards & Raptors game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Toronto Raptors on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Washington Wizards at +6.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 231.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Wizards vs. Raptors on Monday

In 1 wins against the Wizards this season the Raptors’ average winning margin is +24

The Under is 4-1 in the Wizards’ last 5 matchups against Eastern Conference teams

The Wizards have covered in 20 of their 36 matchups against Eastern Conference teams this season

The Raptors have won 13 of their last 15 home games against the Wizards

