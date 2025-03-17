Wizards vs. Trail Blazers Predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and, best bets for March 17

Washington Wizards vs. Portland Trail Blazers Preview

The Washington Wizards (15-51) and Portland Trail Blazers (29-39) are all set to square off from Moda Center in Portland.

The Wizards may be in the biggest bogey spot of the season. They are coming off of two massive wins. They beat the Pistons and the Nuggets in succession. They now play against the Trail Blazers. They could sleep walk their way through this game.

The Wizards are currently 8-25 on the road with a point differential of -12, while the Trail Blazers have a 7-3 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Wizards vs. Trail Blazers live today



Date: Monday, March 17, 2025

Time: 10:00PM EST

Site: Moda Center

City: Portland, OR

Game odds for Wizards vs. Trail Blazers

The latest odds as of Monday:



Odds: Wizards (+156), Trail Blazers (-187)

Spread: Trail Blazers -4.5

Over/Under: 231 points

That gives the Wizards an implied team point total of 114.62, and the Trail Blazers 116.97.



Expert picks & predictions for Monday’s Wizards vs. Trail Blazers game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is leaning towards the Trailblazers -6…

Thomas: “It’s a game where I’d prefer not to invest in. The Trailblazers are not 100%, but this is a great spot for the Trailblazers to win by margin against the Wizards. Betting on the Blazers, would require faith in a team who is just 29-39 and has only won four of their last 10 games.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Wizards & Trail Blazers game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Portland Trail Blazers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Washington Wizards at +4.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 231.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Wizards vs. Trail Blazers on Monday



The Trail Blazers have won their last 5 home games against teams with losing records

6 of the Trail Blazers’ last 7 home games stayed under the Total



The Trail Blazers have won 4 of their last 5 home games against teams with losing records



