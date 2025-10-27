2025 College Football Rankings Week 10 Top 25: New top 5! LSU and Missouri OUT! Indiana, Vanderbilt climbing

My Top 25 was shaken up a bit with LSU, Missouri, SMU, USF, and more teams losing over the past weekend, but it was an exciting weekend as every single one has been in College Football.

Indiana and Vanderbilt are two of the hottest programs in college football after this past weekend and both climb my rankings, while narrow wins for Texas, Oregon, and Alabama drop them slightly in my rankings.

Vaughn Dalzell’s Week 10 Top 25 Poll

1. Ohio State Buckeyes (7-0, 4-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 12 PM ET — Penn State at Ohio State

Last Game: Bye Week

Ohio State shutout Wisconsin 34-0 then enjoyed a bye week followed by four consecutive teams with losing records. The Buckeyes host Penn State, UCLA, and Rutgers, plus go to Purdue in that four-game stretch. Of course, OSU ends the season with Michigan, but it’s an ideal strength of schedule to end the year for the Buckeyes.

2. Indiana Hoosiers (8-0, 5-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET — Indiana at Maryland

Last Game: 56-6 win vs UCLA

Curt Cignetti said Indiana was going to attack versus UCLA, and Indiana did just that with an interception return for a touchdown on the second play of the game. Indiana routed UCLA, 56-6, and the Hoosiers move up a spot for me after Alabama nearly lost to South Carolina. It’s also worth noting that the remaining teams on Indiana’s schedule are a combined 11-19.

3. Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1, 5-0)

Next Game: Saturday at TBD — LSU at Alabama

Last Game: 29-22 win at South Carolina

I still cannot believe South Carolina gift wrapped that game to Alabama like that, but the Tide continue to roll with seven straight wins. Ty Simpson has his most inefficient outing (24/43) since the loss to Florida State (23/43), but Simpson won the turnover battle versus LaNorris Sellers who had a costly fumble and interception.

Alabama has three straight home games versus LSU and Oklahoma who are no longer ranked, and FCS Eastern Illinois before a road trip to Auburn wraps up the regular season.

4. Texas A&M Aggies (8-0, 5-0)

Next Game: Saturday at TBD — Texas A&M at Missouri

Last Game: 49-25 win at LSU

The Aggies were down 18-14 at the half to LSU, then went crazy in the third quarter for 21 points and 35 points in the second half overall. Marcel Reed totaled 310 yards, threw two touchdowns and ran for two more.

Texas A&M’s road trip continues at Missouri, but the Tigers lost their starting quarterback for the year. The Aggies host South Carolina and Samford after going to Missouri, then to Texas to finish the regular season. A&M will likely be favored in every game, except for maybe Texas.

5. Georgia Bulldogs (6-1, 4-1)

Next Game: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET — Florida vs Georgia

Last Game: Bye Week

Georgia is coming off a bye week after beating Ole Miss 43-35 in a shootout at home. The Bulldogs get dressed up for a cocktail party this weekend versus a Florida team that has won two of its past three games. Georgia has won four straight against Florida.

Of the five remaining games, Georgia has one true road game at Mississippi State, two at home versus Texas and Charlotte, and two neutral field outings with Florida and Georgia Tech. It’s one of the more interesting and complex schedules to end the season if you ask me.

6. Vanderbilt Commodores (7-1, 3-1)

Next Game: Saturday at 12 PM ET — Vanderbilt at Texas

Last Game: 17-10 win vs #15 Missouri

Vanderbilt is arguably the most popular program in the country right now after its wins over LSU and Missouri back-to-back weeks. Diego Pavia punched in the game-winning touchdown with 1:52 seconds left and the Commodores go 2-1 in a stretch versus three top 15 opponents.

A road trip to No. 20 Texas is on deck next before two straight at home to Auburn and Kentucky before a road game at Tennessee to end the regular season. This could very well be the best season regular season of all-time for Vanderbilt, which has been a pretty cool sight for College Football.

7. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-2)

Next Game: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET — Notre Dame at Boston College

Last Game: Bye Week

Hopefully Notre Dame’s heater doesn’t get broken up by the bye week because the Irish have been one of the most impressive teams in the country over the past five games. Since starting 0-2, Notre Dame has rattled off five straight wins by 10 or more points with four coming by 21-plus and 11 interceptions over that five-game span.

8. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-0, 5-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 7:30 PM ET — Georgia Tech at NC State

Last Game: 41-16 win vs Syracuse

Haynes King dominated Syracuse this past weekend with five total touchdowns and 395 yards of offense as Georgia Tech stayed undefeated. King had a season-high 304 passing yards and three passing touchdowns.

Georgia Tech has won three straight games by nine or more points, but will be away from home in three of the final four games. The Yellow Jackets go on the road back-to-back weeks at NC State and Boston College before the home finale against Pitt. Tech wraps up the regular season with a neutral field game against Georgia, which could be a top 10, or even top 5 matchup.

9. BYU Cougars (8-0, 5-0)

Next Game: Saturday at TBD — BYU at Texas Tech

Last Game: 41-27 win at Iowa State

The Cougars continue to win. BYU beat Iowa State after falling behind early and roll into the biggest game of the season — a road contest at Texas Tech. If BYU wins that, they will be everyone’s pick to win the conference and rightfully so.

After Texas Tech, BYU has another ranked road game at Cincinnati remaining sandwiched between home outings versus TCU and UCF, so not the easiest remaining schedule to stay atop the Big 12’s ladder.

10. Ole Miss Rebels (7-1, 4-1)

Next Game: Saturday at 7 PM ET — South Carolina at Ole Miss

Last Game: 34-26 win at #13 Oklahoma

Trinidad Chambliss recorded 368 total yards and one touchdown in the 34-26 win at Oklahoma. Chambliss now has 300-plus yards in five out of six starts and impressive outings in back-to-back road games, which were his first road starts in DI.

Ole Miss has arguably the best remaining schedules in the SEC. The Rebels have three consecutive home games versus South Carolina, The Citadel, and Florida, before going to Mississippi State in the regular season finale. Despite the schedule, it might not be anything if two out of the following four win out: Georgia, Texas A&M, Alabama, or Vanderbilt.

11. Miami Hurricanes (6-1, 2-1)

Next Game: Saturday at 12 PM ET — Miami at SMU

Last Game: 42-7 win vs Stanford

Miami leaves the state for the first time this season when they go SMU. The Hurricanes routed Stanford, 42-7, scoring 42-straight unanswered points. Miami held Stanford to 144 total yards and Mark Fletcher scored three touchdowns with 106 rushing yards in an impressive showing following the first loss of the season.

12. Texas Tech Red Raiders (7-1, 4-1)

Next Game: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET — Texas Tech at Kansas State

Last Game: 42-0 win vs Oklahoma State

Texas Tech bounced back from its first loss with a 42-0 win against Oklahoma State. The Red Raiders held the Cowboys to 182 total yards and a combined 5-of-19 on third and fourth downs.

The Red Raiders didn’t have Beheren Morton, and lost Will Hammond for the year due to an ACL injury, but they do expect him back next week for Kansas State or BYU, so things are back on the up and up for the Red Raiders.

13. Oregon Ducks (7-1, 4-1)

Next Game: Saturday at TBD — Oregon at Iowa

Last Game: 21-7 win vs Wisconsin

Oregon had one of the most uninspiring efforts of the weekend as they beat Wisconsin, 21-7 at home. The Bagders’ offense has been embarrassing and rolled into the game with zero total points scored in the previous two contests. Oregon allowed Wisconsin to score and also had their offensive struggles in the rain as Dante Moore left with an injury.

Oregon goes to Iowa this weekend and Washington to end the year with two home games sandwiched in-between versus Minnesota and USC. If Moore misses time due to a concussion or head injury, then Oregon could be in trouble.

14. Cincinnati Bearcats (7-1, 5-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 10:15 PM ET — Cincinnati at Utah

Last Game: 41-20 win vs Baylor

Cincinnati has now won back-to-back games by 21-plus points as they ready for their toughest test in a month when they go to Utah for one of two ranked opponents remaining.

The Bearcats control their own destiny and much like Alabama, they have reeled off seven consecutive wins after losing the season opener.

15. Tennessee Volunteers (6-2, 3-2)

Next Game: Saturday at 7:30 PM ET — Oklahoma at Tennessee

Last Game: 56-34 win at Kentucky

After losing to Alabama, Tennessee went back on the road to Kentucky and sported a 56-piece on the Wildcats. Tennessee put up 504 yards of offense, but allowed 476 to Kentucky and 6-of-13 on third and fourth downs.

Tennessee has scored at least 34 points in every win this season, but will face a challenge with Oklahoma’s front seven. If the Vols win at home versus the Sooners, New Mexico State, Florida, and Vanderbilt away in the wings for a chance to hand the Vols that dreadful third loss.

16. Texas Longhorns (6-2, 3-1)

Next Game: Saturday at 12 PM ET — Vanderbilt at Texas

Last Game: 45-38 OT win at Mississippi State

After being down 31-17 to end the third quarter and rallying to a 38-38 tie via a 79-yard punt return touchdown, then Arch Manning went down with an injury. Despite the injury, Matthew Caldwell tossed a touchdown in OT and the Longhorns completed the improbable comeback. Manning is in concussion protocol, so his status for Vanderbilt is up in the air.

17. Virgina Cavaliers (7-1, 4-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 3:45 PM ET — Virginia at California

Last Game: 17-16 OT win at North Carolina

Virginia barely survived North Carolina in a controversial call in OT. UNC went for the win and came up short to keep the Cavaliers’ ACC hopes alive and well. Virginia only managed 259 total yards of offense and allowed 353, but winning the turnover battle, 3-1, was the main difference why the Cavaliers come out with the W.

UVA alternates home and road games over the next month starting with a West Coast road trip to California before coming back home for Wake Forest. If the season ended today, Virginia and Georgia Tech would be the ACC Championship. Let’s see what happens over the final stretch!

18. Louisville Cardinals (6-1, 3-1)

Next Game: Saturday at 3 PM ET — Louisville at Virginia Tech

Last Game: 38-24 win at Boston College

After upsetting the No. 2 team in the country on primetime, Louisville handled Boston College despite turning the ball over three times. That’s mostly because BC turned the ball over three times themselves. The Cardinals struggled on third downs going 3-for-11, but out-gained the Eagles, 504-360 in total yards.

One of the tougher remaining schedules in the ACC is Louisville’s. The Cardinals have five games in five weeks and with two roadies at Virginia Tech and SMU, plus three home outings against California, Clemson, and Kentucky.

19. Navy Midshipmen (7-0, 5-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 12 PM ET — Navy at North Texas

Last Game: 42-32 win vs FAU

After back-to-back wins by four combined points, Navy posted 503 yards of offense, forced three turnovers, but allowed FAU to go 7-for-7 on fourth downs. The Midshipmen won by double-digits, but go on back-to-back road games at North Texas and Notre Dame for the most challenging two game stretch of the season.

20. Memphis Tigers (7-1, 3-1)

Next Game: Saturday at 7 PM ET — Memphis at Rice

Last Game: 34-31 win vs #18 South Florida

Memphis was down 31-17 entering the fourth quarter and it all, but seemed like the Tigers were headed for consecutive losses. However, Memphis scored 17 unanswered points to beat USF topped off with a 10-yard touchdown passes with 1:07 remaining. With Tulane and Navy as the two home games left for Memphis, there is an outside chance they get into the College Football Playoff.

21. Michigan Wolverines (6-2, 4-1)

Next Game: Saturday at 7 PM ET — Purdue at Michigan

Last Game: 31-20 win at Michigan State

In a classic rivalry game, big brother won 31-20 behind the ground game. Both teams struggled to pass failing to reach 200 yards, but the Wolverines totaled 276 rushing yards on 49 carries. Justice Hayes carried the rock 26 times for 152 yards and two touchdowns, while Jordan Marshall posted 110 yards, 15 rushing attempts, and a touchdown.

Michigan needs to beat Purdue, Northwestern, and Maryland over the next three weeks and beat Ohio State for a chance to win make the College Football Playoff. At least the path leading up to the Buckeyes isn’t a difficult one with two of the bottom three Big Ten teams on deck.

22. Utah Utes (6-2, 3-2)

Next Game: Saturday at 10:15 PM ET — Cincinnati at Utah

Last Game: 53-7 win vs Colorado

Utah followed up a 24-21 loss to BYU with a 53-7 smacking of Colorado. The Utes held the Buffaloes to 3-of-18 on third and fourth downs, 102 passing yards, and 38 rushing yards — Utah was suffocating.

Utah has its only ranked matchup of the season this week when Cincinnati comes to town as Baylor, Kansas, and Kansas State all are 4-4 and fighting for bowl eligibility.

23. Washington Huskies (6-2, 3-2)

Next Game: Bye Week

Last Game: 42-25 win vs Illinois

Washington dominated the second half versus Illinois to win by 17 points and bounce back following the loss to Michigan. After scoring only seven points on the Wolverines, the Huskies put up 42 and 449 yards on the Illini.

The Huskies have a bye week, then their final East Coast trip of the season when they visit Wisconsin. Washington stays on the East Coast for Purdue, UCLA, and Oregon to close the year.

24. USC Trojans (5-2, 3-1)

Next Game: Saturday at 7:30 PM ET — USC at Nebraska

Last Game: Bye Week

USC is off the bye week and heads across the country to Nebraska as their last trip to the East Coast. The Trojans have lost two of their past three games and on the very outside looking info the playoff. A win here and at Oregon on Nov. 22 are the two biggest challenges remaining for the Trojans.

25. Houston Cougars (7-1, 4-1)

Next Game: Saturday at 12 PM ET — West Virginia at Houston

Last Game: 24-16 win at #24 Arizona State

Houston received its first win ranked win of the season when the Cougars beat Arizona State on the road over the weekend. While the Cougars are 7-1, they have only beat two teams with a winning record, Arizona and Arizona State — Houston lost to Texas Tech, 35-11.

The Cougars cupcake strength of schedule doesn’t stop with West Virginia (2-6), UCF (4-3), TCU (6-2), and Baylor (4-4). There is a chance three of those four teams have losing records when Houston plays them.

Honorable Mentions

Iowa Hawkeyes (6-2, 4-1)

Next Game: Bye Week

Last Game: 41-3 win vs Minnesota

Iowa drummed Minnesota, 41-3, and extended its winning streak to three games. The only two losses on the season where to #16 Iowa State and #11 Indiana, who are both still quality losses to have. Iowa hosts Oregon out of the break and goes to USC the following week for the toughest two-game stretch of the season, so rest up this week Iowa!

Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-2, 3-2)

Next Game: Saturday at 7:30 PM ET — USC at Nebraska

Last Game: 28-21 win vs Northwestern

Nebraska followed up a 24-6 loss to Minnesota with a 28-21 win against Northwestern in a grind of a game. The Cornhuskers have another tough test as ranked USC comes to town. The Cornhuskers didn’t crack 300 yards against the Wildcats, which is something they will need to do versus the Trojans.

Tulane Green Wave (6-1, 3-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 7:30 PM ET — Tulane at UTSA

Last Game: 24-17 win vs Army

Tulane is coming off the bye week, which follows three straight wins. The only loss on the season has come to Ole Miss, who is a top 10 team in my eyes. Tulane goes to UTSA this weekend, then Memphis next for a chance to get back in the top 25.

New to the Top 25 entering Week 10:

21. Michigan Wolverines (6-2, 4-1)

Next Game: Saturday at 7 PM ET — Purdue at Michigan

Last Game: 31-20 win at Michigan State

The entire 21-25 rankings are new teams kicking off with Michigan. The Wolverines used their ground and pound approach to win their rivalry game against Michigan State. All eyes will be on Ohio State at Michigan in a few weeks, but until then, Michigan has to avoid being upset.

22. USC Trojans (5-2, 3-1)

Next Game: Saturday at 7:30 PM ET — USC at Nebraska

Last Game: Bye Week

USC is coming off a bye week and get bumped back into my rankings because of the fallout at the bottom of the top 25. I could have put Missouri in this spot because I do believe they are a top 25 team, but that’s with Beau Pribula as their quarterback.

23. Utah Utes (6-2, 3-2)

Next Game: Saturday at 10:15 PM ET — Cincinnati at Utah

Last Game: 53-7 win vs Colorado

I kicked Utah out of my top 25 following their 24-21 loss to BYU, but they are back in after that routing of Colorado. The Utes two losses are to Texas Tech and BYU, two top 15 teams. If Utah can beat Cincinnati and win out the regular season, there is an outside chance they make the Big 12 championship and the college football playoff.

24. Washington Huskies (6-2, 3-2)

Next Game: Bye Week

Last Game: 42-25 win vs Illinois

Washington basically swaps spots with Illinois in my rankings after beating the Illini, 42-25. The Huskies two losses on the year are to Ohio State and Michigan, so this squad is likely much better than we all expect.

25. Houston Cougars (7-1, 4-1)

Next Game: Saturday at 12 PM ET — West Virginia at Houston

Last Game: 24-16 win at #24 Arizona State

Houston is one of my least favorite teams to make my top 25 this year, but the nation is thinning as the NIL is really making the playing field more even than ever. Houston is coming off a ranked win and in contention for the Big 12, so they make my list.

Out of the Top 25 Following Week 9:

Missouri Tigers (6-2, 2-2)

Next Game: Saturday at TBD — Texas A&M at Missouri

Last Game: 17-10 loss at #10 Vanderbilt

Beau Pribula is expected to miss the remainder of the season for Missouri — a significant blow for the Tigers. Missouri suffered its second loss of the season to Vanderbilt and will host undefeated Texas A&M next.

SMU Mustangs (5-3, 3-1)

Next Game: Saturday at 12 PM ET — Miami (FL) at SMU

Last Game: 13-12 loss at Wake Forest

SMU couldn’t muster a first or fourth quarter score at Wake Forest and dropped its first game of the season. The Mustangs went a combined 4-of-18 on third and fourth downs and managed 246 yards of offense with three turnovers. Miami (FL) is on deck, so SMU is likely to lose two straight for the first time all year.

LSU Tigers (5-3, 2-3)

Next Game: Saturday at TBD — LSU at Alabama

Last Game: 49-25 loss vs #3 Texas A&M

LSU is in talks to buyout Brian Kelly as head coach and also had a players meeting on Sunday night. The vibes on campus are low following back-to-back losses and their third in four games.

South Florida Bulls (6-2, 3-1)

Next Game: Bye Week

Last Game: 34-31 loss at Memphis

South Florida blew a 17-point lead at Memphis to snap a four-game winning streak. The loss for USF was the Bulls’ final straw to make the playoffs.

Arizona State Sun Devils (5-3, 3-2)

Next Game: Saturday at 1 PM ET — Arizona State at Iowa State

Last Game: 24-16 loss vs Houston

Arizona State cracked my rankings for the first time last week and exit right away. The Sun Devils 24-16 home loss to Houston was not one of the results I expected from the weekend, but Arizona State faces another challenge with a road contest at Iowa State next.

Biggest Winner from Week 9:

Vanderbilt Commodores (7-1, 3-1)

Next Game: Saturday at 12 PM ET — Vanderbilt at Texas

Last Game: 17-10 win vs #15 Missouri

Vanderbilt and Diego Pavia are the biggest names in College Football right now and that likely won’t stop anytime soon. Vandy has wins over LSU and Missouri back-to-back weeks and goes to ranked Texas next for a fourth-straight ranked opponent.

If the Commodores win at Texas, they are all but in the College Football Playoff. Arguably, the best situation for Vanderbilt may be avoiding playing in the SEC Championship and resting for the first round.

With Texas A&M and Alabama undefeated in conference play, then Georgia, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, and Texas all owning one loss, it will be a close race to the finish line, but the Commodores are in position, which is all that matters right now.

Biggest Loser from Week 9:

LSU Tigers (5-3, 2-3)

Next Game: Saturday at TBD — LSU at Alabama

Last Game: 49-25 loss vs #3 Texas A&M

LSU will be paying Brian Kelly over 50 million dollars to leave the program, which has to make them the biggest losers. The Tigers now have more losses than wins in the SEC this year and have dropped three of the past four games.

The times of LSU being dominant and a national title contender seem to be over. LSU goes to Alabama this weekend and still has a road trip to Oklahoma to end the year, plus hosts Arkansas. Luckily, LSU hosts Western Kentucky, so they will be bowl eligible, but 6-6 could be a real possibility for the Tigers.

