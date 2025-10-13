Bears at Commanders prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
One team is trying to stay within shouting distance of first and the other is looking to climb into first Monday night when the Chicago Bears (2-2) take the field in Landover, MD against the Washington Commanders (3-2).
Caleb Williams and co. were on a bye last week but have won two in a row. They need to make it three in a row to stay within shouting distance of Green Bay and Detroit in the NFC North. Jayden Daniels and his teammates won in Los Angeles against the Chargers last week and can climb into a first-place tie with the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East if they claim victory at Northwest Stadium.
Lets take a deeper dive into Game 2 on the Monday Night slate and find out a little more about the Chicago Bears and the Washington Commanders.
NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from DraftKings, player news and updates, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.
Game Details and How to watch the Bears vs. Commanders live Monday
- Date: Monday, October 13, 2025
- Time: 8:15PM EST
- Site: Northwest Stadium
- City: Landover, MD
- Network/Streaming: ABC
Game odds for the Bears at the Commanders
The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of DraftKings:
- Moneyline: Chicago Bears (+190), Washington Commanders (-230)
- Spread: Commanders -5.5
- Total: 49.5 points
This game opened at Commanders -5.0 with the Game Total set at 50.0.
Quarterback Matchup for Chicago at Washington
- Bears Expected Starting QB: Caleb Williams
Last Game: 9/28 at Las Vegas - 22-37, 212yds, 1 TD, 1 INT, Sacked 1 time, 8 carries for 13yds
Season: 4GP, 81-130, 927yds, 8 TDs, 2 INTs, Sacked 7 times, 24 carries for 110yds
- Commanders Expected Starting QB: Jayden Daniels
Last Game: 10/5 at Chargers - 15-26, 231yds, 1 TD, 0 INTs, Sacked 1 time, 8 carries for 39yds
Season: 3GP, 58-98, 664yds, 4 TDs, 0 INTs, Sacked 8 times, 26 carries for 124yds
Bears at Commanders team stats, betting trends
- The Commanders have won 4 of their last 5 home games against NFC teams
- The Commanders are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 home games
- The Total went under in the Bears’ last 4 games off a bye
- Jacory Croskey-Merritt is the Commanders’ leading rusher having gained 283yds on 43 carries
- Chicago is 2-2 ATS this season
- Chicago Game Totals are 3-1 to the OVER this season
Bears Player Injuries
- PK Cairo Santos (right thigh) is questionable for Monday’s game
- TE Colston Loveland (hip) is questionable for Monday’s game
- DE Grady Jarrett (knee) has been declared OUT of Monday’s game
- RB Travis Homer (calf) is questionable for Monday’s game
Commanders Player Injuries
- WR Deebo Samuel (heel) is questionable for Monday’s game
- RB Chris Rodriguez Jr. (calf) is questionable for Monday’s game
- WR Terry McLaurin (quad) has been declared OUT of Monday’s game
- DT Eddie Goldman (illness) is questionable for Monday’s game
- WR Noah Brown (groin/knee) has been declared OUT of Monday’s game
Rotoworld Bet Best Bets
Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Bears and the Commanders:
- Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.
- Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Chicago Bears at +5.5.
- Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 49.5.
