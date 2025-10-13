Bears at Commanders prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

One team is trying to stay within shouting distance of first and the other is looking to climb into first Monday night when the Chicago Bears (2-2) take the field in Landover, MD against the Washington Commanders (3-2).

Caleb Williams and co. were on a bye last week but have won two in a row. They need to make it three in a row to stay within shouting distance of Green Bay and Detroit in the NFC North. Jayden Daniels and his teammates won in Los Angeles against the Chargers last week and can climb into a first-place tie with the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East if they claim victory at Northwest Stadium.

Lets take a deeper dive into Game 2 on the Monday Night slate and find out a little more about the Chicago Bears and the Washington Commanders.

NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from DraftKings, player news and updates, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.

Game Details and How to watch the Bears vs. Commanders live Monday

Date: Monday, October 13, 2025

Time: 8:15PM EST

Site: Northwest Stadium

City: Landover, MD

Network/Streaming: ABC

Want to check out the other games on the NFL schedule this week? We’ve got you covered right here on NBC Sports with all the matchup, venue, game-time and TV/streaming info so you won’t miss any of the action!

Game odds for the Bears at the Commanders

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Chicago Bears (+190), Washington Commanders (-230)

Spread: Commanders -5.5

Total: 49.5 points

This game opened at Commanders -5.0 with the Game Total set at 50.0.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NFL schedule!

Quarterback Matchup for Chicago at Washington

Bears Expected Starting QB: Caleb Williams

Last Game: 9/28 at Las Vegas - 22-37, 212yds, 1 TD, 1 INT, Sacked 1 time, 8 carries for 13yds

Season: 4GP, 81-130, 927yds, 8 TDs, 2 INTs, Sacked 7 times, 24 carries for 110yds

9/28 at Las Vegas - 22-37, 212yds, 1 TD, 1 INT, Sacked 1 time, 8 carries for 13yds 4GP, 81-130, 927yds, 8 TDs, 2 INTs, Sacked 7 times, 24 carries for 110yds Commanders Expected Starting QB: Jayden Daniels

Last Game: 10/5 at Chargers - 15-26, 231yds, 1 TD, 0 INTs, Sacked 1 time, 8 carries for 39yds

Season: 3GP, 58-98, 664yds, 4 TDs, 0 INTs, Sacked 8 times, 26 carries for 124yds

Canales: Young is getting 'better and better' Panthers Head Coach Dave Canales sheds light on how Bryce Young has grown, as he led Carolina to a 30-27 win over Dallas.

Bears at Commanders team stats, betting trends

The Commanders have won 4 of their last 5 home games against NFC teams

The Commanders are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 home games

The Total went under in the Bears’ last 4 games off a bye

Jacory Croskey-Merritt is the Commanders’ leading rusher having gained 283yds on 43 carries

is the Commanders’ leading rusher having gained 283yds on 43 carries Chicago is 2-2 ATS this season

Chicago Game Totals are 3-1 to the OVER this season

Bears Player Injuries

PK Cairo Santos (right thigh) is questionable for Monday’s game

(right thigh) is questionable for Monday’s game TE Colston Loveland (hip) is questionable for Monday’s game

(hip) is questionable for Monday’s game DE Grady Jarrett (knee) has been declared OUT of Monday’s game

(knee) has been declared OUT of Monday’s game RB Travis Homer (calf) is questionable for Monday’s game

Commanders Player Injuries

WR Deebo Samuel (heel) is questionable for Monday’s game

(heel) is questionable for Monday’s game RB Chris Rodriguez Jr. (calf) is questionable for Monday’s game

(calf) is questionable for Monday’s game WR Terry McLaurin (quad) has been declared OUT of Monday’s game

(quad) has been declared OUT of Monday’s game DT Eddie Goldman (illness) is questionable for Monday’s game

(illness) is questionable for Monday’s game WR Noah Brown (groin/knee) has been declared OUT of Monday’s game

Rotoworld Bet Best Bets

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NFL calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, stadium information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Bears and the Commanders:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Chicago Bears at +5.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 49.5.

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest betting info & tools for NFL with player news, game predictions, player props, futures, and trends!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

● Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

● Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

● Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

● Trysta Krick (@Trista_Krick)

