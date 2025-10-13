 Skip navigation
Bills at Falcons prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
NASCAR: South Point 400
Results, points, playoff standings after Las Vegas as Denny Hamlin advances with win
nbc_nas_blaneyintrv_251012.jpg
What Drivers Said after Vegas Cup win by Denny Hamlin

nbc_fnia_week6recap_251012.jpg
Seahawks 'answered some questions' in win vs. JAX
nbc_nba_bostoncelticscavshl_251012.jpg
NBA Preseason Highlights: Cavaliers vs. Celtics
nbc_fnia_buccs49ers_v2_251012.jpg
Buccaneers 'hardened' by ugly win vs. 49ers

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Bills at Falcons prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
NASCAR: South Point 400
Results, points, playoff standings after Las Vegas as Denny Hamlin advances with win
nbc_nas_blaneyintrv_251012.jpg
What Drivers Said after Vegas Cup win by Denny Hamlin

nbc_fnia_week6recap_251012.jpg
Seahawks ‘answered some questions’ in win vs. JAX
nbc_nba_bostoncelticscavshl_251012.jpg
NBA Preseason Highlights: Cavaliers vs. Celtics
nbc_fnia_buccs49ers_v2_251012.jpg
Buccaneers ‘hardened’ by ugly win vs. 49ers

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Bears at Commanders prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

  
Published October 12, 2025 10:58 PM

One team is trying to stay within shouting distance of first and the other is looking to climb into first Monday night when the Chicago Bears (2-2) take the field in Landover, MD against the Washington Commanders (3-2).

Caleb Williams and co. were on a bye last week but have won two in a row. They need to make it three in a row to stay within shouting distance of Green Bay and Detroit in the NFC North. Jayden Daniels and his teammates won in Los Angeles against the Chargers last week and can climb into a first-place tie with the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East if they claim victory at Northwest Stadium.

Lets take a deeper dive into Game 2 on the Monday Night slate and find out a little more about the Chicago Bears and the Washington Commanders.

NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from DraftKings, player news and updates, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.

Game Details and How to watch the Bears vs. Commanders live Monday

  • Date: Monday, October 13, 2025
  • Time: 8:15PM EST
  • Site: Northwest Stadium
  • City: Landover, MD
  • Network/Streaming: ABC

Want to check out the other games on the NFL schedule this week? We’ve got you covered right here on NBC Sports with all the matchup, venue, game-time and TV/streaming info so you won’t miss any of the action!

Game odds for the Bears at the Commanders

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of DraftKings:

  • Moneyline: Chicago Bears (+190), Washington Commanders (-230)
  • Spread: Commanders -5.5
  • Total: 49.5 points

This game opened at Commanders -5.0 with the Game Total set at 50.0.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NFL schedule!

Quarterback Matchup for Chicago at Washington

  • Bears Expected Starting QB: Caleb Williams
    Last Game: 9/28 at Las Vegas - 22-37, 212yds, 1 TD, 1 INT, Sacked 1 time, 8 carries for 13yds
    Season: 4GP, 81-130, 927yds, 8 TDs, 2 INTs, Sacked 7 times, 24 carries for 110yds
  • Commanders Expected Starting QB: Jayden Daniels
    Last Game: 10/5 at Chargers - 15-26, 231yds, 1 TD, 0 INTs, Sacked 1 time, 8 carries for 39yds
    Season: 3GP, 58-98, 664yds, 4 TDs, 0 INTs, Sacked 8 times, 26 carries for 124yds
Bears at Commanders team stats, betting trends

  • The Commanders have won 4 of their last 5 home games against NFC teams
  • The Commanders are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 home games
  • The Total went under in the Bears’ last 4 games off a bye
  • Jacory Croskey-Merritt is the Commanders’ leading rusher having gained 283yds on 43 carries
  • Chicago is 2-2 ATS this season
  • Chicago Game Totals are 3-1 to the OVER this season

Bears Player Injuries

  • PK Cairo Santos (right thigh) is questionable for Monday’s game
  • TE Colston Loveland (hip) is questionable for Monday’s game
  • DE Grady Jarrett (knee) has been declared OUT of Monday’s game
  • RB Travis Homer (calf) is questionable for Monday’s game

Commanders Player Injuries

  • WR Deebo Samuel (heel) is questionable for Monday’s game
  • RB Chris Rodriguez Jr. (calf) is questionable for Monday’s game
  • WR Terry McLaurin (quad) has been declared OUT of Monday’s game
  • DT Eddie Goldman (illness) is questionable for Monday’s game
  • WR Noah Brown (groin/knee) has been declared OUT of Monday’s game

Rotoworld Bet Best Bets

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NFL calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, stadium information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Bears and the Commanders:

  • Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.
  • Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Chicago Bears at +5.5.
  • Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 49.5.

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest betting info & tools for NFL with player news, game predictions, player props, futures, and trends!

