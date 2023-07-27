Betting the NFL: The Futures Markets for Running Backs

With NFL Camps opening, optimism abounds. Camp presents an opportunity to catch a glimpse of a promising rookie or to see if the veteran still has the drive to make plays for another season.

There are questions in every camp whether they be position battles or injury concerns.

As bettors, all information that can be gleaned from credible sources is to be considered when attacking the Futures Market.

Jay Croucher (@croucherJD) and Connor Rogers (@ConnorJRogers) sat down and handicapped a couple of the Running Back Prop Markets.

To Lead the NFL in Total Rushing Yards:

Nick Chubb +600

Jonathan Taylor +700

Derrick Henry +700

Bijan Robinson +1200

Josh Jacobs +1400

Saquon Barkley +1600

OVER/UNDER Total Rushing Yards:

Nick Chubb O/U 1200.5 yards (-112)

Jonathan Taylor O/U 1200.5 yards (-112)

Derrick Henry O/U 1175.5 yards (-112)

Bijan Robinson O/U 1075.5 yards (-112)

Saquon Barkley O/U 1050.5 yards (-110)

“I think the main thing to focus on here is these (running back yardage totals) always seem low because in your head you’re not pricing an injury and injury is the key thing here,” said Croucher. “All these guys play 17 games, and they’ll very likely go over but usually if you’re running back, you can be expected to miss one to two games, if not more.”

Rogers likes the rookie Bijan Robinson to eclipse his expected total.

“It feels like it’s based on rookie pricing. That’s why it’s so low, but this guy was a phenomenal talent. The best running back talent we’ve seen in the Draft since Saquon Barkley, and he may be even better. They (@AtlantaFalcons) have a good run blocking offensive line. They have a coach that is obsessed with running the ball. I think 1200 rushing yards is almost his floor.”

For his part, Croucher likes the veteran workhorse of the Titans (@Titans), King Henry.

“I mean 1150…I think he can go over that comfortably. The past four years Derrick Henry has rushed for 1540 yards, 2027 yards, 937 yards when he played half the season, and then 1538 yards last season. So that’s pretty much just the bet on Derrick Henry playing 13 or 14 games. I think that he should be able to do that. Derrick Henry is not going to get marginalized in the Titans’ offense. They’re just going to run through him.”

Both Robinson and Henry are expected to tote the rock plenty this season for their respective clubs…and their opponents will stack the box accordingly. However, as Connor Rogers noted, the Falcons love to run the ball and did so successfully last season with backs of lesser talent than Robinson. Jay summed up Henry’s career best when he spoke of just how difficult it is to tackle the 6’3” 247lb. wrecking ball out of Yulee, Florida.

Enjoy the preseason and enjoy the sweat.