Broncos at Texans prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Fresh off a rout of the Dallas Cowboys and sitting atop the AFC West, the Denver Broncos (6-2) travel to Houston to take on a Texans team (3-4) that is starting to feel a little bit better about themselves and their postseason hopes following a convincing win over San Francisco.

Houston still sits 3.5 games behind the Colts in the AFC South but they are now just 1.5 games out of the last spot in the playoffs. With more than half the season remaining, C.J. Stroud and co. are starting to look like a team that may just grab that last spot.

Bo Nix is said to be stagnant in his development by many around the league…but he has the Broncos in first in the AFC West and has led the team to five straight wins. Many would kill to be struggling like him.

While both quarterbacks moved their respective offenses up and down the field last week, the Denver and Houston defenses are expected to control this game and barring turnovers, keep the scoring down.

Lets dive into the numbers and see what advantages exist in this matchup.

Game Details and How to watch the Broncos at Texans live Sunday

Date: Sunday, November 2, 2025

Time: 1:00PM EST

Site: NRG Stadium

City: Houston, TX

Network/Streaming: FOX

Game odds for the Broncos at the Texans

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Denver Broncos (+110), Houston Texans (-130)

Spread: Texans -1.5

Total: 39.5 points

This game opened at Broncos -1.0 with the Game Total set at 39.0.

Quarterback Matchup for Denver at Houston

Broncos Starting QB: Bo Nix

Last Game: 10/26 vs. Dallas - 19-29, 247yds, 4TDs, 1INT, 0 Sacks, 1 carry for -1yd rushing

Season: 8GP, 179-285, 1803yds, 15TDs, 5 INTs, Sacked 8 times, 39 carries for 171yds rushing



Last Game: 10/26 vs. San Francisco - 30-39, 318yds, 2TDs, 1INT, 0 Sacks, 7 carries for 30yds rushing

Season: 7GP, 155-232, 1623yds, 11TDs, 5INTs, Sacked 15 times, 27 carries for 177yds rushing

Broncos at Texans team stats, betting trends

The Broncos have won 4 of their last 5 road games against teams with losing records

The Broncos have gone 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games as an underdog

Denver is 3-4-1 ATS for the season

Houston is 3-4 ATS on the season

The UNDER is 4-2-1 this season for Houston

The UNDER is 5-3 this season for Denver

Broncos Player Injuries

CB Patrick Surtain II (pectoral) is doubtful for Sunday’s game

(pectoral) is doubtful for Sunday’s game WR Marvin Mims Jr. (concussion) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(concussion) is questionable for Sunday’s game S P.J. Locke (neck) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(neck) is questionable for Sunday’s game TE Lucas Krull (foot) has been placed on IR and is OUT for Sunday’s game

(foot) has been placed on IR and is OUT for Sunday’s game TE Nate Adkins (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game

Texans Player Injuries

WR Christian Kirk (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game TE Dalton Schultz (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game S Jalen Pitre (foot) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(foot) is questionable for Sunday’s game WR Braxton Berrios (chest) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(chest) is questionable for Sunday’s game FB Jakob Johnson (hamstring) is expected to be activated off the IR this week and is now questionable for Sunday’s game

(hamstring) is expected to be activated off the IR this week and is now questionable for Sunday’s game WR Nico Collins (concussion) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(concussion) is questionable for Sunday’s game DE Denico Autry (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game DE Dylan Horton (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game

Rotoworld Best Bets

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Broncos and the Texans

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Denver Broncos at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 39.0.

