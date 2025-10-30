 Skip navigation
Broncos at Texans prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

  
Published October 30, 2025 07:45 AM

Fresh off a rout of the Dallas Cowboys and sitting atop the AFC West, the Denver Broncos (6-2) travel to Houston to take on a Texans team (3-4) that is starting to feel a little bit better about themselves and their postseason hopes following a convincing win over San Francisco.

Houston still sits 3.5 games behind the Colts in the AFC South but they are now just 1.5 games out of the last spot in the playoffs. With more than half the season remaining, C.J. Stroud and co. are starting to look like a team that may just grab that last spot.

Bo Nix is said to be stagnant in his development by many around the league…but he has the Broncos in first in the AFC West and has led the team to five straight wins. Many would kill to be struggling like him.

While both quarterbacks moved their respective offenses up and down the field last week, the Denver and Houston defenses are expected to control this game and barring turnovers, keep the scoring down.

Lets dive into the numbers and see what advantages exist in this matchup.

NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from DraftKings, player news and updates, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.

Game Details and How to watch the Broncos at Texans live Sunday

  • Date: Sunday, November 2, 2025
  • Time: 1:00PM EST
  • Site: NRG Stadium
  • City: Houston, TX
  • Network/Streaming: FOX

Want to check out the other games on the NFL schedule this week? We’ve got you covered right here on NBC Sports with all the matchup, venue, game-time and TV/streaming info so you won’t miss any of the action!

Game odds for the Broncos at the Texans

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:

  • Moneyline: Denver Broncos (+110), Houston Texans (-130)
  • Spread: Texans -1.5
  • Total: 39.5 points

This game opened at Broncos -1.0 with the Game Total set at 39.0.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NFL schedule!

Quarterback Matchup for Denver at Houston

  • Broncos Starting QB: Bo Nix
    Last Game: 10/26 vs. Dallas - 19-29, 247yds, 4TDs, 1INT, 0 Sacks, 1 carry for -1yd rushing
    Season: 8GP, 179-285, 1803yds, 15TDs, 5 INTs, Sacked 8 times, 39 carries for 171yds rushing
  • Texans Expected Starting QB: C.J. Stroud
    Last Game: 10/26 vs. San Francisco - 30-39, 318yds, 2TDs, 1INT, 0 Sacks, 7 carries for 30yds rushing
    Season: 7GP, 155-232, 1623yds, 11TDs, 5INTs, Sacked 15 times, 27 carries for 177yds rushing
Biggest AFC studs: Pats, Steelers, Colts, Broncos
Rodney Harrison, Tony Dungy and Jac Collinsworth take a deep dive into the four AFC division leaders, but note that no one should be counting out the Chiefs yet.

Broncos at Texans team stats, betting trends

  • The Broncos have won 4 of their last 5 road games against teams with losing records
  • The Broncos have gone 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games as an underdog
  • Denver is 3-4-1 ATS for the season
  • Houston is 3-4 ATS on the season
  • The UNDER is 4-2-1 this season for Houston
  • The UNDER is 5-3 this season for Denver

Broncos Player Injuries

  • CB Patrick Surtain II (pectoral) is doubtful for Sunday’s game
  • WR Marvin Mims Jr. (concussion) is questionable for Sunday’s game
  • S P.J. Locke (neck) is questionable for Sunday’s game
  • TE Lucas Krull (foot) has been placed on IR and is OUT for Sunday’s game
  • TE Nate Adkins (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game

Texans Player Injuries

  • WR Christian Kirk (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game
  • TE Dalton Schultz (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game
  • S Jalen Pitre (foot) is questionable for Sunday’s game
  • WR Braxton Berrios (chest) is questionable for Sunday’s game
  • FB Jakob Johnson (hamstring) is expected to be activated off the IR this week and is now questionable for Sunday’s game
  • WR Nico Collins (concussion) is questionable for Sunday’s game
  • DE Denico Autry (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game
  • DE Dylan Horton (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game

Rotoworld Best Bets

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NFL calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, stadium information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Broncos and the Texans

  • Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.
  • Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Denver Broncos at +1.5.
  • Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 39.0.

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest betting info & tools for NFL with player news, game predictions, player props, futures, and trends!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

● Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)
● Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)
● Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)
● Trysta Krick (@Trista_Krick)

