Browns at Steelers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

A well-rested Steelers’ team hosts a well-traveled Cleveland Browns’ team Sunday in a crucial AFC North clash. The Browns (1-4) are coming off a long flight back from London, where they lost, 21-17, to the Minnesota Vikings this past weekend, while the Steelers (3-1) are well-rested after their bye week.

The Browns have now fully-embraced a youth movement on offense riding rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel (190yds passing) and rookie running back Quinshon Judkins (110yds rushing), both of whom performed reasonably well in London despite the loss. The task is no less great for that duo and the rest of the Cleveland offense this week as they line up against a well-rested and hungry Pittsburgh defense boosted by the likely return of outside linebacker Alex Highsmith and cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

The Steelers’ last game was also against the Vikings. Pittsburgh knocked off Minnesota two weeks ago, 24-21. In that game, Aaron Rodgers found DK Metcalf 5 times for 126yds including one for 80 yards and a touchdown. That type of explosive offensive play is arguably something that has not been a part of the Steelers’ playbook since the days of Big Ben.

Points may be scarce in this AFC North matchup. Lets dive into it a bit deeper and see where the numbers lead us.

Game Details and How to watch the Browns at Steelers live Sunday

Date: Sunday, October 12, 2025

Time: 1:00PM EST

Site: Acrisure Stadium

City: Pittsburgh, PA

Network/Streaming: CBS

Game odds for the Browns at the Steelers

The latest odds as of Sunday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Cleveland Browns (+190), Pittsburgh Steelers (-230)

Spread: Steelers -4.5

Total: 37.5 points

This game opened at Steelers -5.5 with the Game Total set at 37.5.

Quarterback Matchup for Cleveland at Pittsburgh

Browns Expected Starting QB: Dillon Gabriel

Last Game: 10/5 vs. Minnesota - 19-33, 190yds, 2 TDs, 0 INTs, Sacked 2 times, 2 carries for 5yds

Season: 3GP, 22-37, 209yds, 3TDs, 0 INTs, Sacked twice, 2 carries for 5yds

Last Game: 9/28 vs. Minnesota - 18-22, 200yds, 1 TD, 0 INTs, Sacked 2 times, 3 carries for 8yds

Season: 4GP, 74-108, 786yds, 8 TDs, 3 INTs, Sacked 9 times, 9 carries for 11yds

Browns at Steelers team stats, betting trends

The Steelers have won 13 of their last 14 home games against the Browns

The Steelers have covered the spread in their last 5 games coming off a bye week

The Under has cashed in the Steelers’ last 3 games

Cleveland is 2-3 ATS this season

Pittsburgh is 2-2 ATS this season

Browns Player Injuries

DT Mike Hall Jr. (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game WR Cedric Tillman (hamstring) has been placed on IR and is out for Sunday’s game

Steelers Player Injuries

CB Jalen Ramsey (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game WR Calvin Austin III (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game RB Jaylen Warren (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game CB Joey Porter Jr. (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game LB Alex Highsmith (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

Rotoworld Bet Best Bets

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NFL calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, stadium information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Browns and the Steelers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Cleveland Browns at +5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 37.5.

