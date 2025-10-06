Chiefs at Jaguars prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Two weeks into this young NFL season people were proclaiming the Chiefs’ reign was in the rearview mirror. Patrick Mahomes and co. were 0-2 and already two games behind the Chargers. No way they were going to be able to “climb back into it”. Not so fast. As we close out Week 5 tonight in Jacksonville, the Chiefs have an opportunity to “climb back into it” and pull into a tie for first with the Broncos and the aforementioned Chargers.

For their part, the Jaguars are also defying odds per the experts. Liam Coen arrived in Jacksonville as a quarterback guru but without any head coaching experience tasked with trying to fix Trevor Lawrence and somehow lead Jacksonville back from obscurity. Again, the experts were naysayers. Well, a win tonight and the Jags keep pace with Daniel Jones and the Colts atop the AFC South.

Its the Kansas City Chiefs (2-2) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (3-1) tonight on Monday Night Football.

Both teams take the field with some momentum. The Chiefs blew out the Ravens, 37-20 and the Jaguars took out the 49ers, 26-21.

Lets take a deeper dive into this Week 5 matchup between these two resuscitated teams.

Game Details and How to watch the Chiefs vs. Jaguars live Monday

Date: Monday, October 6, 2025

Time: 8:15PM EST

Site: EverBank Stadium

City: Jacksonville, FL

Network/Streaming: ABC

Game odds for the Chiefs at the Jaguars

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Chiefs (-198), Jaguars (+164)

Spread: Chiefs -3.5

Total: 45.5 points

This game opened at Chiefs -3.0 with the Game Total set at 44.5.

Quarterback Matchup for Kansas City at Jacksonville

Chiefs Expected Starting QB: Patrick Mahomes

Last Game: 9/28 vs. Baltimore - 25-37, 270yds, 4 TDs, 0 INTS, Sacked 1 times, 4 carries for 5yds

Season: 4GP, 87-142, 939yds, 7 TDs, 1 INT, Sacked 7 times, 22 carries for 130yds

Jaguars Expected Starting QB: Trevor Lawrence

Last Game: 9/28 at San Francisco - 21-31, 174yds, 1 TD, 0 INTs, Was not Sacked, 7 carries for 7yds

Season: 84-144, 845yds, 5 TDs, 4 INTs, Sacked 3 times, 15 carries for 32yds

Chiefs at Jaguars team stats, betting trends

The Chiefs are on a 3-game win streak at Jacksonville

Travis Etienne Jr. is averaging 6.2yds/carry at home this season

is averaging 6.2yds/carry at home this season The Chiefs’ last 3 road games have stayed UNDER the Total

Patrick Mahomes leads the Chiefs in rushing with 130yds

leads the Chiefs in rushing with 130yds Jacksonville is 3-1 ATS this season

Kansas City is 2-2 ATS this season

Chiefs Player Injuries

WR Xavier Worthy (ankle) is questionable for tonight’s game

(ankle) is questionable for tonight’s game DT Omarr Norman-Lott ( shoulder) is questionable for tonight’s game

shoulder) is questionable for tonight’s game CB Kristian Fulton (ankle) is questionable for tonight’s game



Jaguars Player Injuries

LB Yasir Abdullah (hamstring) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

(hamstring) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game DE Travon Walker (wrist) is questionable for tonight’s game

(wrist) is questionable for tonight’s game G Wyatt Milum (knee) is questionable for tonight’s game



Rotoworld Bet Best Bets

Take Chiefs over Jaguars on Monday Night Football Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick preview a Monday Night Football battle between the Chiefs and Jaguars, explaining why Jacksonville is "somewhat fraudulent" and debating if Trevor Lawrence can keep up with Patrick Mahomes.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NFL calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, stadium information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Chiefs and the Jaguars:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Kansas City Chiefs at -3.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 45.5.

